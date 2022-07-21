Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, Rising adoption of smartphones to boost market growth, Evolving Opportunities with China Circuit Technology (Shantou) Corp. and Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Technavio

Jul 21, 2022, 06:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market size is expected to grow by USD 12.86 billion at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of smartphones is notably driving the printed circuit board (PCB) market growth, although factors such as environmental concerns regarding PCBs may impede the market growth. The printed circuit board (PCB) market report also offers information on several market vendors, including China Circuit Technology (Shantou) Corp., Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., NOK Corp., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TTM Technologies Inc., Unimicron Technology Corp., and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. among others. Get Sample Report.
The report extensively covers market segmentation by
- Product (4-6 low, substrates, 1-2 sided, flexible, and others),
- End-user (communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, military and aerospace, and others), and
- Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Analysis
Report by Product (4-6 low, substrates, 1-2 sided, flexible, and others), End-user
(communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive electronics,
military and aerospace, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe,
MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts". Buy Sample Report Now!
Major Five Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Companies:
- China Circuit Technology (Shantou) Corp.- The company offers PCBs that are used in telecommunications, automotive electronics, industrial automation, medical electronics, and other high-tech products.
- Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.- The company offers PCBs such as general multilayer circuit boards, high-density circuit boards (HDI), high-level boards (HLC), flexible boards (FPC), and rigid-flex PCBs (Rigid-Flex PCB).
- Ibiden Co. Ltd.- The company offers PCBs with high quality and multiple functions according to users' requirements.
- Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.- The company offers PCBs for mobiles, cameras, CD-ROM, and printers through its subsidiary Young Poong Electronics.
- NOK Corp.- The company offers PCBs that are light in weight and designed with greater flexibility.
Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market
size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report.
APAC will account for 93% of market growth. The major markets for printed circuit boards (PCBs) in APAC are China, Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan. The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. APAC has been expanding at a substantial rate and is anticipated to provide market suppliers with several prospects for expansion during the anticipated timeframe.
|
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.60%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 12.86 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.98
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 93%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and the US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
China Circuit Technology (Shantou) Corp., Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., NOK Corp., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TTM Technologies Inc., Unimicron Technology Corp., and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- 4-6 low - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Substrates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 1-2 sided - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flexible - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Communication network infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Military and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- China Circuit Technology (Shantou) Corp.
- Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Ibiden Co. Ltd.
- Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.
- NOK Corp.
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- TTM Technologies Inc.
- Unimicron Technology Corp.
- Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
