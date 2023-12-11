Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market to grow by USD 19.05 billion from 2022 to 2027|The rising industry automation is an emerging trend shaping the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The printed circuit board (PCB) market is set to grow by USD 19.05 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rising industry automation is an emerging trend shaping the market. There is increasing adoption of automation across industries as several desktops and machines are being set up for more effective and efficient control systems. As a result, several industries are forced to adapt to automation to sustain the competition in the market, as automation offers them optimum efficiency in productivity, operation costs, product quality, and safety. But due to the increasing adoption, optimum power consumption can be a significant challenge. Hence PCBs are increasingly adopted across industries to ensure efficient power consumption within the minimal size of the application. One of the main functionality of PCBs includes withstanding peak temperatures and voltages. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2023-2027

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Market driver influencing the market growth

The market is driven by the rising adoption of smartphones. Factors such as the availability of low-cost smartphones and growing global Internet penetration are expected to fuel the adoption of smartphones globally. Furthermore, developing economies like India and China are becoming significant emerging markets for smartphones due to the rising disposable income of people and growing population. Additionally, there is an increasing advancement in smartphone technology from G LTE to 5G, with RF front-ends using up more space in 5G smartphones. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Environmental concerns regarding the disposal of PCBs can hinder market growth. The disposal of PCB can be hazardous to the environment as it contains components that are harmful to the environment. PCB wastes consist of metal, plastic, ceramic, and copper materials. Additionally, the presence of epoxy resins in PCBs contains chlorine that is harmful to the environment. Furthermore, the dismantling of PCBs before their disposal is also a major concern for industries. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, military and aerospace, and others), product (4-6 low, substrates, 1-2 sided, flexible, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the communication network infrastructure segment is significant for market growth during the forecast period. The rapid transition from 4G to 5G in the US and other developed economies is fuelling the communication network infrastructure segment. As a result, it will propel the demand for PCBs as it is an essential component for communication network infrastructure equipment such as enterprise network equipment, wireline network equipment, subscriber equipment, and cable/multiservice operator equipment. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Circuits Inc.

China Circuit Technology Shantou Corp.

Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Daedeok Electronics Co. Ltd.

Dana Inc.

Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd.

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Korea Circuit Co. Ltd.

MFS Technology S Pte Ltd.

NOK Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen SenYan Circuit Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

SVR Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corp.

TTM Technologies Inc.

United Microelectronics Corp.

Vishal International

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd: The company offers printed circuit boards such as Samsung ST1000LM024, and Samsung HD753LJ.

The company offers printed circuit boards such as Samsung ST1000LM024, and Samsung HD753LJ. NOK Corp: The company offers printed circuit boards such as Single sided FPCs, Double sided FPCs, and Multilayer FPCs.

The company offers printed circuit boards such as Single sided FPCs, Double sided FPCs, and Multilayer FPCs. Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd: The company offers printed circuit boards such as 2, 3, 4, and 6-layer PCB.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The flexible printed circuit board market size is expected to increase by USD 1.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73%.

The North American miniature circuit breaker market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 75.89 million.

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Product Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio