Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market to grow by USD 19,059.2 million from 2022 to 2027|Rising adoption of smartphones boosts the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The printed circuit board (PCB) market is set to grow by USD 19,059.2 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of smartphones. Factors such as the availability of low-cost smartphones and growing global Internet penetration are expected to fuel the adoption of smartphones globally. Furthermore, developing economies like India and China are becoming significant emerging markets for smartphones due to the rising disposable income of people and growing population. Additionally, there is an increasing advancement in smartphone technology from G LTE to 5G, with RF front-ends using up more space in 5G smartphones. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2023-2027

The printed circuit board (PCB) market covers the following areas:

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Sizing

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Forecast

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Analysis

The report on the printed circuit board (PCB) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant trends influencing the market growth

The rising industry automation is an emerging trend shaping the market. There is increasing adoption of automation across industries as several desktops and machines are being set up for more effective and efficient control systems. As a result, several industries are forced to adapt to automation to sustain the competition in the market, as automation offers them optimum efficiency in productivity, operation costs, product quality, and safety. But due to the increasing adoption, optimum power consumption can be a significant challenge. Hence PCBs are increasingly adopted across industries to ensure efficient power consumption within the minimal size of the application. One of the main functionality of PCBs includes withstanding peak temperatures and voltages. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Environmental concerns regarding the disposal of PCBs can hinder market growth. The disposal of PCB can be hazardous to the environment as it contains components that are harmful to the environment. PCB wastes consist of metal, plastic, ceramic, and copper materials. Additionally, the presence of epoxy resins in PCBs contains chlorine that is harmful to the environment. Furthermore, the dismantling of PCBs before their disposal is also a major concern for industries. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, military and aerospace, and others), product (4-6 low, substrates, 1-2 sided, flexible, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the communication network infrastructure segment is significant for market growth during the forecast period. The rapid transition from 4G to 5G in the US and other developed economies is fuelling the communication network infrastructure segment. As a result, it will propel the demand for PCBs as it is an essential component for communication network infrastructure equipment such as enterprise network equipment, wireline network equipment, subscriber equipment, and cable/multiservice operator equipment. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Circuits Inc.

China Circuit Technology Shantou Corp.

Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Daedeok Electronics Co. Ltd.

Dana Inc.

Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd.

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Korea Circuit Co. Ltd.

MFS Technology S Pte Ltd.

NOK Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen SenYan Circuit Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

SVR Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corp.

TTM Technologies Inc.

United Microelectronics Corp.

Vishal International

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd: The company offers printed circuit boards such as Samsung ST1000LM024, and Samsung HD753LJ.

The company offers printed circuit boards such as Samsung ST1000LM024, and Samsung HD753LJ. NOK Corp: The company offers printed circuit boards such as Single sided FPCs, Double sided FPCs, and Multilayer FPCs.

The company offers printed circuit boards such as Single sided FPCs, Double sided FPCs, and Multilayer FPCs. Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd: The company offers printed circuit boards such as 2, 3, 4, and 6-layer PCB.

The flexible printed circuit board market size is expected to increase by USD 1.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). One of the key factors driving growth in the flexible printed circuit board market is the rising adoption of smartphones.

The North American miniature circuit breaker market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 75.89 million. This miniature circuit breaker market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (residential, commercial, and industrial) and Type (type B, type C, type D, and others). The high demand for miniature circuit breakers from industries is notably driving market growth.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19,059.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 84% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Circuits Inc., China Circuit Technology Shantou Corp., Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Daedeok Electronics Co. Ltd., Dana Inc., Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Korea Circuit Co. Ltd., MFS Technology S Pte Ltd., NOK Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd., Shenzhen SenYan Circuit Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., SVR Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., TTM Technologies Inc., United Microelectronics Corp., Vishal International, and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

