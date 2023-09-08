Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market to grow by USD 19.06 billion growth from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Rising adoption of smartphones- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The printed circuit board (PCB) market by end-user (communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, military and aerospace, and others), product (4-6 low, substrates, 1-2 sided, flexible, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the printed circuit board (PCB) market from 2022 and 2027 is USD 19.06 billion. The rising adoption of smartphones is the key factor driving the market growth. Smartphone usage is expected to increase rapidly due to the availability of low-cost smartphones and increasing global internet penetration. Due to the increasing disposable income of individuals and large populations, developing countries such as India and China are becoming important emerging markets for smartphones. In addition, the development of substrate-type PCBs (SLP) has led to PCB manufacturers adopting a modified semi-additive process (mSAP). Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge - Explain.

The environmental concerns over the disposal of PCBs are significant challenges restricting market growth. PCBs contain hazardous components and materials that are not easy to handle and can, therefore be harmful to the environment. PCB waste includes metals, plastics, ceramics, and copper. In addition, another problem that arises with PCB destruction is that all the different components of the PCB must be disassembled before the PCB is destroyed. Industry is also trying to recycle PCBs, but recycling leads to elevated temperatures and the risk of mechanical shock and separation. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The printed circuit board (PCB) market has been segmented by end-user (communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, military and aerospace, and others), product (4-6 low, substrates, 1-2 sided, flexible, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the communication network infrastructure segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the communications network infrastructure segment, demand for PCBs is expected to increase due to positive market trends in broadband and the management of large data volumes. Network operators aim to provide faster data connections, fast high-definition video streaming, and a wide range of multimedia applications. Furthermore, 4G networks have taken over 3G, and developed economies like the US are moving towards 5G. This will promote the development of communication network infrastructure, thereby increasing the demand for PCBs, as communication network infrastructure devices such as enterprise network equipment, wired network equipment, network equipment, etc. Subscribers and cable/multi-service operators require a PCB to operate. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 84% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The PCB market in APAC is expected to register one of the fastest growth rates during the forecast period. In 2020, China , Taiwan , South Korea , and Japan were the major revenue contributors and the largest markets for PCBs in APAC.

View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the egments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the printed circuit board (PCB) market:

Advanced Circuits Inc., China Circuit Technology Shantou Corp., Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Daedeok Electronics Co. Ltd., Dana Inc., Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Korea Circuit Co. Ltd., MFS Technology S Pte Ltd., NOK Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd., Shenzhen SenYan Circuit Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., SVR Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., TTM Technologies Inc., United Microelectronics Corp., Vishal International, Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

Related Reports:

The power management IC market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,309.01 million. This power management IC market report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (voltage regulators, motor control IC, integrated ASSP power management IC, battery management IC, and other power management IC), end-user (automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, industrial, telecom and networking, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing trend of smart buildings is driving growth in the power management IC market.

The North America - industrial miniature circuit breaker (MCB) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 176.7 million. This industrial miniature circuit breaker (MCB) market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (UL 489 and UL 1077). High demand for MCBs from industries is notably driving the market growth.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 84% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Circuits Inc., China Circuit Technology Shantou Corp., Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Daedeok Electronics Co. Ltd., Dana Inc., Dynamic Electronics Co. Ltd., Ibiden Co. Ltd., Korea Circuit Co. Ltd., MFS Technology S Pte Ltd., NOK Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd., Shenzhen SenYan Circuit Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., SVR Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., TTM Technologies Inc., United Microelectronics Corp., Vishal International, and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio