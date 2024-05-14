Printed Electronics Market size is set to grow by USD 47.58 bn from 2023-2027, growing demand for flexible display to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global printed electronics market size is estimated to grow by USD 47.58 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Technology (Screen, Inkjet, Gravure, and Flexographic), Application (Display, Sensors, Photovoltaics, Battery, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Agfa Gevaert NV, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dycotec Materials Ltd., Enfucell, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, InnovationLab GmbH, Jabil Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Nissha Co. Ltd., NovaCentrix, Optomec Inc., Printed Electronics Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schreiner Group GmbH and Co. KG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Xerox Holdings Corp., YFY Inc., and Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

A notable trend in technology is the emergence of stretchable electronics, also termed elastic electronics, which involve the fabrication of electronic circuits capable of stretching and deforming.

These circuits can either be placed on stretchable substrates or integrated into flexible materials such as silicones or polyurethanes.

The adoption of stretchable electronics is poised to unlock a myriad of innovative applications, spanning from cyber skin for robotic devices to flexible implantable electronics and stretchable energy storage solutions.

Additionally, stretchable electronics hold promise for applications like blood glucose test strips, showcasing their potential to revolutionize diverse sectors.

The healthcare sector is expected to spearhead the growth of the stretchable electronics market, driven by the escalating demand for real-time monitoring in critical patient care contexts, alongside health tracking requirements in military and sports environments.

Market Challenges

A significant obstacle impacting market penetration is the issue surrounding encapsulation.

The encapsulation process poses a substantial challenge in the manufacturing of flexible OLED displays and light panels due to its complexity and high cost.

This challenge is prevalent across both flexible and rigid substrates, resulting in elevated manufacturing expenses as production volumes increase.

Leading companies such as SAMSUNG and LG Display, employing vapor deposition techniques, grapple with the considerable expense associated with curved OLED displays.

Similarly, the cost burden of encapsulation is anticipated to persist for printed OLED displays, with costs likely to mirror those of vapor deposition.

Initially, glass substrates are expected to dominate the landscape of OLED display manufacturing, serving as the primary substrate material.

Segment Overview

This printed electronics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 Screen

1.2 Inkjet

1.3 Gravure

1.4 Flexographic Application 2.1 Display

2.2 Sensors

2.3 Photovoltaics

2.4 Battery

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Screen- The printed electronics market encompasses various technologies, including Gravure, Flexographic, and Screen printing. Gravure and Offset printing are ideal for producing large-area prints with high precision and accuracy, making them popular choices for smart packaging applications. In contrast, Screen printing technology, with its high throughput and low cost per unit, is widely used for large-volume production in the consumer electronics sector. The Inks segment, a crucial component of printed electronics, includes conductive inks such as Silver, Carbon, Metallic, and emerging Graphene ink. R2R printing, a Roll-to-Roll process, is gaining traction due to its lower production cost and higher efficiency. Technologies like CymMetrik focus on improving materials, inks, and substrates, including Flexible substrates like glass, Silicon, Flexible foil, Paper, and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET). Inkjet printing is another promising technology, offering low power consumption and ease of upgrades and improvisations. The market caters to various printed electronics applications, including OLED displays, Printed RFID devices, and IoT devices, transforming consumer electronics, IoT devices, smartphones, and display devices into intelligent communication devices.

Research Analysis

The Printed Electronics Market is a dynamic and innovative research arena in the consumer electronics industry. This market encompasses various applications, including IoT devices, smartphones, and communication devices. Key technologies driving this market are OLED displays, Printed RFID devices, and advanced materials such as Ink materials segment and Substrate material segment. Flexible substrates, like flexible foil, paper, and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), are increasingly used due to their lower production cost, higher efficiency, and low power consumption. Technologies like Inkjet printing and screen-printing are popular for their ability to produce complex designs on various substrates, such as glass, silicon, and flexible foil. Companies in this sector, like CymMetrik, are continually upgrading and improving their materials, inks, and substrates to meet the evolving demands of the consumer electronics industry.

Market Research Overview

The Printed Electronics Market is experiencing significant growth due to the development of flexible, lightweight, and cost-effective electronic devices. Devices such as sensors, displays, and energy harvesting systems are being produced using this technology. Old and new players in the industry are investing in research and development to improve the performance and functionality of printed electronics. The market is segmented by materials, applications, and regions. Conductive polymers, metals, and semiconductors are the key materials used in this technology. Applications include displays, sensors, energy harvesting, and RFID tags. The market is driven by the increasing demand for flexible and wearable electronics, and the growing adoption of printed electronics in various industries such as healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics. The future of printed electronics looks promising with advancements in technology and the potential for mass production.

