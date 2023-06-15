Printed Electronics Market size is set to grow by USD 47,582.09 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand for flexible display boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global printed electronics market size is estimated to grow by USD 47,582.09 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the global market growth during the forecast period. A major factor for the regional market growth is the concentration of display and electronics manufacturers in this region. Furthermore, the presence of display makers such as E-ink Holdings and AU Optronics also contributes to the region's dominance. Also, OLED display vendors accelerate capacity expansion in APAC. Moreover, they use printing technology to mass-produce OLED displays for smartphones and wearable applications, which facilitates APAC's revenue contribution to the global market. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Printed Electronics Market 2023-2027

Printed Electronics Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This printed electronics market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (screen, inkjet, gravure, and flexographic), application (display, sensors, photovoltaics, battery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the screen segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Screen printing is a popular technology widely used in the printed electronics market, especially for applications such as flexible displays, photovoltaics, and touch screens. Thus, the screen segment is expected to further enhance the performance and versatility of screen printing for the market during the forecast period.

Printed Electronics Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for flexible displays notably drives the printed electronics market growth during the forecast period.

notably drives the printed electronics market growth during the forecast period. OLED displays have superior display characteristics and superior viewing angles in comparison to currently available alternative technologies.

Besides, LCD and EPD-based flexible displays are gaining popularity in the market.

Furthermore, TVs with curved liquid crystal displays are also on the market. Other new applications for flexible displays, including kiosks, tablets, notebooks, e-readers, smart glasses, etc., are also expected to drive the demand for this technology during the forecast period

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of stretchable electronics is a key trend influencing the printed electronics market growth.

is a key trend influencing the printed electronics market growth. Stretchable or elastic electronics is a technology that is used to build electronic circuits. Stretchable electronic devices and circuits are placed on stretchable substrates or completely embedded in stretchable materials such as silicon or polyurethane.

Furthermore, stretchable electronics are expected to enable a variety of new applications such as cyber skins for robotic devices, electronics that can be implanted in the human body in the form of sponges, etc.

Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The existence of alternatives to printed electronics and the high penetration of products manufactured using alternative manufacturing techniques are certain challenges hindering the printed electronics market growth.

are certain challenges hindering the printed electronics market growth. For instance, manufacturing processes such as photolithography and vacuum deposition used to manufacture photovoltaic, sensors, RFID, NFC, display, and lighting products are widely gaining adoption by electronics manufacturers globally.

Furthermore, barriers to adopting printed electronics include production volume, scalability, product reliability, effective printing technology, and most importantly production cost.

Also, in some low-cost, high-volume applications such as RFID and printed/organic photovoltaics, scalability can significantly hinder stakeholder adoption of printed electronics.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Printed Electronics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the printed electronics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the printed electronics market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the printed electronics market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of printed electronics market vendors

Printed Electronics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 47,582.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, South Korea, Japan, China, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agfa Gevaert NV, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dycotec Materials Ltd., Enfucell, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, InnovationLab GmbH, Jabil Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Nissha Co. Ltd., NovaCentrix, Optomec Inc., Printed Electronics Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schreiner Group GmbH and Co. KG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Xerox Holdings Corp., YFY Inc., and Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

