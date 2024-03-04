Printed Electronics Market size to grow by USD 47.58 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing demand for flexible displays is to drive the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The printed electronics market size is set to grow by USD 47,.58 billion during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing demand for flexible displays will notably driving the printed electronics market growth during the forecast period. OLED displays have superior display characteristics and superior viewing angles compared to currently available alternative technologies. Besides, LCD and EPD-based flexible displays are gaining popularity in the market. Furthermore, TVs with curved liquid crystal displays are also on the market. Other new applications for flexible displays, including kiosks, tablets, notebooks, e-readers, smart glasses, etc., are also expected to drive the demand for this technology during the forecast period. View PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Printed Electronics Market 2023-2027

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 47.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, South Korea, Japan, China, and UK

Although the Growing demand for flexible display | Rising use of NFC | Increasing demand for printed electronics in automotive and transportation will offer immense growth opportunities, is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this printed electronics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Segmentation Overview

Printed Electronics Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Screen



Inkjet



Gravure



Flexographic

Application

Display



Sensors



Photovoltaics



Battery



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The screen segment was valued at USD 16,393.64 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. Screen printing is a popular technology widely used in the market, especially for applications such as flexible displays, photovoltaics, and touch screens. Therefore, the screen segment is expected to further enhance the performance and versatility of screen printing for the market during the forecast period. To learn more about all segments impacting the future of market research, download a sample.

Vendor Analysis

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of many vendors. There are significant growth opportunities in the market as they are finding numerous applications in different electronic devices. Although achieving economies of scale in flexible display production is posing a challenge for vendors in the market, the cost of manufacturing printed electronics is very low. Hence, it is allowing significant growth opportunities for small- as well as large-scale vendors in the market during the forecast period.

The emergence of stretchable electronics is a key trend influencing the market growth. The existence of alternatives to printed electronics and the high penetration of products manufactured using alternative manufacturing techniques are certain factors hindering the market growth.

Analyst Review

The market has witnessed remarkable growth, fueled by technological innovations across various industries such as automotive & transportation and consumer electronics. Leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT), screen printing technology, and advanced sensors, this sector has experienced a paradigm shift, offering novel solutions in display technologies, photovoltaic (PV) cells, and inks material segments.

Among the notable advancements, metal-based inks have gained prominence, particularly in the realm of conductive inks. Silver conductive inks, renowned for their high conductivity, have become a cornerstone in printed electronics, enabling the development of intricate circuitry and robust electronic components. This has revolutionized the automotive & transportation end-use industry, facilitating the integration of thin-film PV cells into vehicle structures, thereby enhancing energy efficiency and reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

Furthermore, the emergence of OLED lighting solutions has reshaped the landscape of display technologies, offering superior brightness and energy efficiency compared to traditional methods. In tandem with this, molded electronics have garnered attention for their ability to seamlessly embed electronic functionalities into various surfaces, paving the way for innovative automotive interiors and consumer electronics.

Organic solar cells represent another significant breakthrough in the realm of photovoltaic (PV) cells, offering flexibility and cost-effectiveness for diverse applications. These cells hold immense potential in addressing energy challenges in both urban and remote settings, contributing to sustainable development efforts globally.

Amidst these advancements, the focus on sustainable practices is paramount. The utilization of environmentally friendly materials, such as metal-based inks and conductive inks, underscores the industry's commitment to reducing its ecological footprint while driving technological progress.

In conclusion, the market continues to thrive on a trajectory of innovation, propelled by breakthroughs in technological innovations and collaborative efforts across industries. As IoT integration becomes more pervasive and sensors become increasingly sophisticated, the possibilities for printed electronics are boundless, promising a future where energy-efficient, interconnected devices redefine the way we live, commute, and interact with technology.

The flexible printed circuit board market share is expected to increase by USD 1.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73%.

The printed circuit board (PCB) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% between 2022 and 2027 reach USD 19,059.2 million.

