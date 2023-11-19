Printed Electronics Market size to grow by USD 47.58 billion from 2022 to 2027| The growing demand for flexible displays is to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The printed electronics market size is set to grow by USD 47,.58 billion during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing demand for flexible displays will notably driving the printed electronics market growth during the forecast period. OLED displays have superior display characteristics and superior viewing angles compared to currently available alternative technologies. Besides, LCD and EPD-based flexible displays are gaining popularity in the market. Furthermore, TVs with curved liquid crystal displays are also on the market. Other new applications for flexible displays, including kiosks, tablets, notebooks, e-readers, smart glasses, etc., are also expected to drive the demand for this technology during the forecast period

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Printed Electronics Market 2023-2027

Although the Growing demand for flexible display | Rising use of NFC | Increasing demand for printed electronics in automotive and transportation will offer immense growth opportunities, is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this printed electronics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download Sample Report

The printed electronics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15% between 2022 and 2027

Some of the top players in the market are as follows:



Agfa Gevaert NV,



BASF SE



DuPont de Nemours Inc.



Dycotec Materials Ltd.



Enfucell



Fujikura Co. Ltd.



Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

This study identifies Emerging stretchable electronics as one of the prime reasons driving the Printed Electronics Market growth during the next few years.The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agfa Gevaert NV, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dycotec Materials Ltd., Enfucell, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, InnovationLab GmbH, Jabil Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Nissha Co. Ltd., NovaCentrix, Optomec Inc., Printed Electronics Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schreiner Group GmbH and Co. KG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Xerox Holdings Corp., YFY Inc., and Ynvisible Interactive Inc. are some of the major market participants.

APAC is estimated to contribute 48% to the growth of the global printed electronics market during the forecast period

Printed Electronics Market 2022-2027: Segmentation

Printed Electronics Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Screen



Inkjet



Gravure



Flexographic

Application

Display



Sensors



Photovoltaics



Battery



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The screen segment was valued at USD 16,393.64 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. Screen printing is a popular technology widely used in the printed electronics market, especially for applications such as flexible displays, photovoltaics, and touch screens. Therefore, the screen segment is expected to further enhance the performance and versatility of screen printing for the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about all segments impacting the future of market research, download a sample.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Printed Electronics Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The printed electronics market is highly competitive due to the presence of many vendors. There are significant growth opportunities in the printed electronics market as they are finding numerous applications in different electronic devices. Although achieving economies of scale in flexible display production is posing a challenge for vendors in the market, the cost of manufacturing printed electronics is very low. Hence, it is allowing significant growth opportunities for small- as well as large-scale vendors in the printed electronics market during the forecast period.

Printed Electronics Market 2023-2027 - Trends

The emergence of stretchable electronics is a key trend influencing the printed electronics market growth. Stretchable or elastic electronics is a technology used to build electronic circuits. Stretchable electronic devices and circuits are placed on stretchable substrates or completely embedded in stretchable materials such as silicon or polyurethane. Stretchable electronics are expected to enable a variety of new applications such as cyber skins for robotic devices, electronics that can be implanted in the human body in the form of sponges, etc.

Printed Electronics Market 2023-2027 - Challenges

The existence of alternatives to printed electronics and the high penetration of products manufactured using alternative manufacturing techniques are certain factors hindering the printed electronics market growth. For instance, manufacturing processes such as photolithography and vacuum deposition used to manufacture photovoltaic, sensors, RFID, NFC, display, and lighting products are widely gaining adoption by electronics manufacturers globally

Printed Electronics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist printed electronics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the printed electronics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the printed electronics market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of printed electronics market vendors

