Printed Electronics Market size to grow by USD 47,582.09 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing demand for flexible display boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The printed electronics market size is set to grow by USD 47,582.09 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 15%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Technology, Application, and Geography. The market share growth by the screen segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Screen printing is a popular technology widely used in the printed electronics market, especially for applications such as flexible displays, photovoltaics, and touch screens. Thus, the screen segment is expected to further enhance the performance and versatility of screen printing for the market during the forecast period. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Printed Electronics Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Printed Electronics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Technology

Screen



Inkjet



Gravure



Flexographic

Application

Display



Sensors



Photovoltaics



Battery



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a sample report!

Printed Electronics Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the printed electronics market include Agfa Gevaert NV, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dycotec Materials Ltd., Enfucell, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, InnovationLab GmbH, Jabil Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Nissha Co. Ltd., NovaCentrix, Optomec Inc., Printed Electronics Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schreiner Group GmbH and Co. KG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Xerox Holdings Corp., YFY Inc., and Ynvisible Interactive Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the printed electronics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Company Offerings

Agfa Gevaert NV - The company offers printed electronics such as transparent screen print ink used for RFID antennae and smart packaging.

The company offers printed electronics such as transparent screen print ink used for RFID antennae and smart packaging. BASF SE - The company offers printed electronics such as printable organic circuits used for printed displays and printed sensors.

The company offers printed electronics such as printable organic circuits used for printed displays and printed sensors. DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers printed electronics called Printed Circuit Board Materials used for films, laminates, photoresists, and metallization.

Printed Electronics Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for flexible displays notably drives the printed electronics market growth.

notably drives the printed electronics market growth. OLED displays have superior display characteristics and superior viewing angles in comparison to currently available alternative technologies.

Besides, LCD and EPD-based flexible displays are gaining popularity in the market.

Furthermore, TVs with curved liquid crystal displays are also on the market. Also, other new applications for flexible displays, including kiosks, tablets, notebooks, e-readers, smart glasses, etc., are also expected to drive the demand for this technology during the forecast period

Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of stretchable electronics is an emerging market trend influencing the printed electronics growth.

is an emerging market trend influencing the printed electronics growth. Stretchable or elastic electronics is a technology, which is used to build electronic circuits. Stretchable electronic devices and circuits are placed on stretchable substrates or completely embedded in stretchable materials such as silicon or polyurethane.

Furthermore, stretchable electronics are expected to enable a variety of new applications such as cyber skins for robotic devices, electronics that can be implanted in the human body in the form of sponges, etc.

Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The existence of alternatives to printed electronics and the high penetration of products manufactured using alternative manufacturing techniques are the challenges hindering the printed electronics market growth.

are the challenges hindering the printed electronics market growth. For instance, manufacturing processes like photolithography and vacuum deposition used to manufacture photovoltaic sensors, RFID, NFC, display, and lighting products are widely gaining adoption by electronics manufacturers globally.

Furthermore, barriers to adopting printed electronics include production volume, scalability, product reliability, effective printing technology, and, most importantly production cost.

Additionally, in some low-cost, high-volume applications such as RFID and printed/organic photovoltaics, scalability can significantly hinder stakeholder adoption of printed electronics.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Printed Electronics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist printed electronics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the printed electronics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the printed electronics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of printed electronics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The flexible printed circuit board market share is expected to increase by USD 1.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The rising adoption of smartphones is notably driving the flexible printed circuit board market growth.

The printed circuit board (PCB) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% between 2022 and 2027 reach USD 19,059.2 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (communication network infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, military and aerospace, and others), product (4-6 low, substrates, 1-2 sided, flexible, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising adoption of smartphones is the key factor driving the global PCB market growth.

Printed Electronics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 47,582.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 14.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, South Korea, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agfa Gevaert NV, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dycotec Materials Ltd., Enfucell, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, InnovationLab GmbH, Jabil Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Nissha Co. Ltd., NovaCentrix, Optomec Inc., Printed Electronics Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schreiner Group GmbH and Co. KG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Xerox Holdings Corp., YFY Inc., and Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio