Printed Signage Market size is set to grow by USD 4.64 billion from 2024-2028, Several benefits of using printed signage to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global printed signage market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.64 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.06% during the forecast period. Several benefits of using printed signage is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for printed signage in BFSI sector. However, growing use of digital signage poses a challenge. Key market players include Avery Dennison Corp., Canva Pty Ltd., Chandler Signs LLC, Cimpress Plc, EhKo Sign Industries Kft., IGEPA group GmbH and Co. KG, James Publishing, Kelly Signs, L and H Companies, LINTEC Corp., Mativ Holdings Inc., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Paddock Printing, Schweiter Technologies AG, Sign Solutions USA, Signage US, Signs Express, SmartSign, Spandex Ltd., and Techprint Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Outdoor and Indoor), End-user (Retail, BFSI, Transportation and logistics, Healthcare, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Avery Dennison Corp., Canva Pty Ltd., Chandler Signs LLC, Cimpress Plc, EhKo Sign Industries Kft., IGEPA group GmbH and Co. KG, James Publishing, Kelly Signs, L and H Companies, LINTEC Corp., Mativ Holdings Inc., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Paddock Printing, Schweiter Technologies AG, Sign Solutions USA, Signage US, Signs Express, SmartSign, Spandex Ltd., and Techprint Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The BFSI sector utilizes printed signage in various locations such as ATMs, interiors, wall graphics, and wall projections. The rising cost of customer promotion and the longevity of printed signage make it an attractive advertising and informational option for financial institutions. The expansion of the financial sector and increased demand for ATMs are driving the need for printed signage near these machines. Additionally, printed signage is used throughout banking facilities for wayfinding and other purposes. While digital signage is gaining popularity, particularly in brand promotion, printed signage remains a cost-effective and long-lasting solution for the BFSI sector. Infrastructure services in the insurance domain also rely on the BFSI sector and contribute to the market growth for printed signage.

The Printed Signage Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in AR displays and digital signage. Companies like Schweiter Technologies and 3A Composites are leading the way with innovative solutions in composites and reflective materials. Economies of scale from print equipment sales contribute to cost effectiveness for businesses in marketing and advertising. Brands prioritize printed signage for brand identity and informative signs for various sectors, including retail, industrial, and safety. Key players include Kornit Digital, JMB Wind, and Strategic Factory. MRFR Database reports that indoor and outdoor signage, including billboards, backlit displays, and vehicle conspicuity, dominate the market. Industrial tapes and reflective materials ensure safety in traffic, personal, maritime, and global government applications. Major events like Media Expo, Softjet Grand, and Swedish International AB's CRYLUXre and PERSPEXre showcase the latest in large format printing and digital signage technology. Retail sectors, such as shopping malls and stores, invest in printed signage for promotional purposes. Maintenance costs remain a concern, but advancements in print technology continue to drive market growth.

Market Challenges

Digital outdoor advertising offers enterprises the ability to display dynamic content on digital screens for marketing purposes. This form of advertising provides businesses with the flexibility to schedule ad frequency and target specific customer demographics based on time and location. For instance, an ice cream parlor can display ads when temperatures rise, or a stationery shop can target parents during school drop-off and pick-up times. Additionally, digital advertising displays can connect to mobile devices, directing customers to social media accounts or websites. Technological advancements also allow for integration with augmented reality, creating interactive ads that increase brand awareness. Outdoor digital signage enhances brand visibility and offers advantages over traditional printed signage, such as centralized control and design capabilities. Retailers utilize digital signage for window displays, providing real-time information on promotions and offers. The retail industry extensively uses digital outdoor advertising, with Nordstrom's Digital Denim Doctor being an example. However, the increasing popularity of digital outdoor advertising poses a significant challenge to the growth of the global printed signage market.

The Printed Signage Market faces various challenges in today's business landscape. Global governments impose regulations on billboards and digital signage, limiting their usage in certain areas. Strategic factories producing backlit displays, large format printing, and signage solutions face stiff competition from digital signage and retail signage providers. Companies like Swedish International AB, CRYLUXre, and PERSPEXre offer PVC, wood, Polypropylene, and other materials for signage production. Maintenance costs for backdrops, posters, banners, pop-up displays, and graphics add to the market's expenses. E-commerce growth impacts traditional signage markets, while acquisitions and mergers reshape the industry. Key players include Astra Signs , Durst, Vanguard, Banner Backdrop, Corporate Graphics, and exhibitions & trade shows specialists like Pop Display, Screen, and Inkjet. Market leaders Canon and Colorado 1650 printer also influence the market with their innovative printing technologies. Indoor and outdoor signage cater to various sectors, including transportation and logistics, healthcare, and retail stores.

Segment Overview

This printed signage market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Outdoor

1.2 Indoor End-user 2.1 Retail

2.2 BFSI

2.3 Transportation and logistics

2.4 Healthcare

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Outdoor- Outdoor printed signage serves various applications such as billboards, event marketing, retail displays, wayfinding signs, and traffic signs. These applications utilize advanced printing technologies and robust materials to create visually striking, weather-resistant advertising and informational displays. Outdoor signs are essential for businesses, acting as an extension of the company. They provide information about products, make a good first impression, and promote sales and events. Outdoor signs are designed to be large, bold, and eye-catching, using strong inks like eco-solvent or mild solvent for long-term outdoor use. Materials include fabric, vinyl, plastic, aluminum, and other durable, weatherproof options. Outdoor signage is versatile, used for advertising, real estate, politics, and more. The growing demand for outdoor signage will fuel the expansion of the global printed signage market.

Research Analysis

The Printed Signage Market is a dynamic and growing industry, driven by the increasing demand for marketing and advertising solutions in various sectors. The market includes a wide range of signage types, such as billboards, backlit displays, and digital signage, catering to the needs of diverse industries like retail, shopping malls, and e-commerce. Strategic factories specializing in large format printing use advanced technologies like Softjet Grand and Media Expo to produce high-quality graphics for signage. The retail sector, in particular, is a significant contributor to the market's growth, with retail stores investing in cost-effective signage solutions like posters, banners, backdrops, pop-up displays, and more. The use of e-commerce platforms has also expanded the market's reach, enabling businesses to showcase their brand identity through digital signage. MRFR Database predicts that economies of scale and the growing importance of marketing and advertising will continue to fuel the market's growth in the coming years. Kornit Digital, a leading print equipment sale company, is a notable player in the market, providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving demands of businesses.

Market Research Overview

The printed signage market is a dynamic and growing industry, encompassing various types and applications. It includes signage for billboards, backlit displays, retail stores, shopping malls, and more. The market is driven by strategic factory production, large format printing, digital signage, and media expos. Materials used range from PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), wood, Polypropylene, Marine plywood, Oak, Birch plywood, to industrial tapes and reflective materials. The market caters to various sectors like transportation and logistics, healthcare, retail, and exhibitions and trade shows. Key trends include economies of scale, marketing and advertising, cost effectiveness, brand identity, and the use of e-commerce platforms. Applications include informative signs, promotional signage, and safety signs for personal, maritime, and vehicle conspicuity. Companies focus on acquisitions and mergers to expand their offerings, with notable players including Astra Signs, Durst, Vanguard, Banner Backdrop, Corporate Graphics, and Schweiter Technologies. Print equipment sales continue to grow, with Canon's Colorado 1650 printer leading the way in inkjet technology. The market also includes emerging technologies like AR displays and screen printing.

