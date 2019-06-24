PrintedBrands Inc. Announces New E-Commerce Website Launch

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrintedBrands Inc. has recently announced the official launch of its new print e-commerce website designed to provide online shoppers across the globe with premium quality business products at remarkably affordable rates.

PrintedBrands Inc. offers a wide variety of business forms (invoices, statements, purchase orders and work orders) for various professions with the option to add personalized imprint options, including company contact information and brand/logos.

PrintedBrands Inc. offers Paypal and credit payment methods, allowing anyone to shop for their favorite items without the fear of their financial details being compromised. Other features shoppers enjoy from the launch of the website include order tracking, order history with reorder functionality, a knowledgeable and professional customer service team.

The launch of the e-commerce website by PrintedBrands Inc. underlines the company's desire to provide quality business products to the many customers it serves, ensuring they shop easily and safely.

About PrintedBrands Inc.

PrintedBrands Inc. is a leading online provider of a wide variety of custom invoices and many other business documents. Our team has been printing business forms and business-related products for more than 40 years. Our customer service team has more than 100 years of combined experience in the printing industry. We know how to listen and we know how to print quality business forms at the right price. Our forms offer versatility and work just the way you expect them too.

For more information, visit printedbrands.com.

Media Contact: Linda Walker | 404.317.5266 | info@printedbrands.com

