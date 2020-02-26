PrintedBrands Inc. Announces New Product Line on Its E-Commerce Website

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrintedBrands Inc. has recently announced the official launch of a new product line on its e-commerce website, which provides online shoppers across the globe with premium quality business products at remarkably affordable rates.

PrintedBrands Inc. currently offers a wide variety of business forms (invoices, statements, purchase orders and work orders) and is pleased to announce the addition of shipping and receiving forms to its product line. All forms allow personalized imprint options, including company contact information and brand/logos.

PrintedBrands Inc. allows PayPal and credit payment methods, allowing anyone to shop for their favorite items without the fear of their financial details being compromised. Other features shoppers enjoy from the website include order tracking, order history with reorder functionality, and a knowledgeable and professional customer service team.

The additional enhancement of the product line of the e-commerce website by PrintedBrands Inc. underlines the company's desire to continue to provide a wide variety of quality business products to the many customers it serves, ensuring they find the form that best suits their needs while making shopping convenient and risk-free.

About PrintedBrands Inc.

PrintedBrands Inc. is a leading online provider of a wide variety of custom invoices and many other business documents. Our team has been printing business forms and business-related products for more than 40 years. Our customer service team has more than 100 years of combined experience in the printing industry. We know how to listen, and we know how to print quality business forms at the right price. Our forms offer versatility and work just the way our customers expect them too.

Media Contact:

Linda Walker

P. (404) 317-5266

E. contact@printedbrands.com

For more information, visit printedbrands.com.

