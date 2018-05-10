PrinterLogic and Cranel Imaging Announce Strategic Partnership

The agreement gives Cranel Imaging's network of value-added resellers (VARs) and office equipment dealers (OEDs) access to PrinterLogic's advanced print driver management and deployment capabilities. These tools empower enterprise customers to eliminate print servers and provide a self-service portal for end users to install their own printers. PrinterLogic's printer and driver management platform reduces cost and complexity in virtually any print environment.

"Partnering with such a knowledgeable and experienced distribution partner like Cranel is a great opportunity for both companies to grow," said Garrett Helmer, senior vice president of channels at PrinterLogic. "Cranel's partners and their customers will be amazed by the time and money saved by eliminating print servers altogether and simplifying printer management."

Key benefits of PrinterLogic for Cranel's partners and their customers:

Centralized driver management —PrinterLogic enables IT administrators to configure, deploy and update printer drivers from one centralized console. This allows customers to build a single printer driver repository to consistently deliver the right driver to every printer in the organization.

—PrinterLogic enables IT administrators to configure, deploy and update printer drivers from one centralized console. This allows customers to build a single printer driver repository to consistently deliver the right driver to every printer in the organization. Eliminate print servers and cut costs —PrinterLogic makes it easy to eliminate print servers altogether, significantly reducing print-related costs. The software reduces IT overhead expense and empowers users to install printers themselves without help-desk assistance. In addition, centrally managed direct-IP printing reduces printer downtime resulting in further cost reductions associated with troubleshooting.

—PrinterLogic makes it easy to eliminate print servers altogether, significantly reducing print-related costs. The software reduces IT overhead expense and empowers users to install printers themselves without help-desk assistance. In addition, centrally managed direct-IP printing reduces printer downtime resulting in further cost reductions associated with troubleshooting. Universal printing functionality—PrinterLogic works with all custom and printer manufacturer drivers—as well as providing its own universal driver for fail-safe printing. Multi-platform support for Windows, Mac and Linux workstations ensures full-featured, dependable printing, even in mixed environments.

"Our goal is to offer industry leading solutions that will help grow our customers' businesses, and PrinterLogic was a natural partner in expanding our software and services portfolio," said Scott Slack, vice president of marketing and services at Cranel. "Including PrinterLogic's solutions as part of our offerings will add tremendous value and provide a great return to our partners and their customers."

About PrinterLogic

Thousands of enterprises use PrinterLogic's patent-pending printer and driver management platform to deliver mobile, pull and virtual printing, while eliminating print servers. Buyers Laboratory (BLI) awarded PrinterLogic "Outstanding Enterprise Print Environment Platform." In 2017 the company launched PrinterCloud, the first cloud solution that eliminates print servers. In 2018 BLI named PrinterCloud "Outstanding SMB Print Environment Management Solution."

For more information, visit www.printerlogic.com.

About Cranel Imaging

Cranel Imaging's distribution business provides technology solutions to ECM, VARs and ISVs, Office Equipment Dealers (OEDs) and Check Automation Partners. We deliver a solid technology portfolio, product and business expertise, support and exceptional services from a team of skilled professionals dedicated to customer business advancement. For more information, visit www.cranelimaging.com.

