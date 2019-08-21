PrinterLogic Includes Secure Release and Mobile Printing with Core License at No Extra Charge for SaaS Customers

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrinterLogic, the world leader in Serverless Printing Infrastructure (SPI), today announced that Mobile Printing and Secure Release Printing will be included with its core license at no extra cost for SaaS customers.

"Customers are waking up to the deployment and technology limitations of old school on-prem software being thrown onto hosted clouds. Our true SaaS offering has grown 4,383 percent over the last three years and this announcement is just more gas on the fire," said Ryan Wedig, CEO of PrinterLogic. "We can add these features at no cost with the SaaS product because the deployment challenges are so dramatically reduced over traditional hosted cloud installs."

In addition to eliminating print servers, PrinterLogic software provides:

Mobile Printing

Print Job Reporting

Secure Release Printing

VDI & Chromebook Printing

Driver Deployment & Management

SNMP Monitoring & Alerts

Many other SPI requirements

"As we prepare to announce a major expansion to our SaaS suite, we're making the integrated print piece dead simple for our customers and partners," continued Wedig. "For a single price per printer object you'll deliver a serverless printing infrastructure with all of the enterprise print management tools you need. All while keeping your print jobs local."

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless printing infrastructure while keeping print jobs local. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct-IP printing platform, customers empower their workforce with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many other advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.

