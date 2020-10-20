PrinterLogic is Chrome Enterprise Recommended

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrinterLogic, the world leader in Serverless Printing Infrastructure (SPI), today announced it is Chrome Enterprise Recommended . This designation means our customers can get access to best-in-class Chrome OS solutions that have been extensively tested and verified by Google.

Today's workforce spends more time than ever in the cloud. And unpredictable global changes have accelerated the urgency for organizations to enable remote workers at scale and speed. Chrome Enterprise Recommended offers technologies across the stack to improve companies' endpoint computing experience. By optimizing for Chrome OS, partners work directly with Google to extend their product's functionality, quality, and security.

With Chrome Enterprise Recommended, enterprises can invest in Chrome OS with the confidence that a community of partners are verified and validated to support them. Enterprises can select from a growing ecosystem of technology partners to speed up deployment times, reduce potential risks of downtime, align with their cloud strategy and get the most value from Chrome Enterprise.

"We are thrilled to be Chrome Enterprise Recommended, having worked closely with Google to ensure our print management solution runs great on Chrome OS." said Garrett Helmer, Chief Marketing Officer. "Not only that, but the PrinterLogic Chrome OS Extension is serverless and works in mixed-OS environments, giving network administrators an easy-to-manage platform for enterprise Chrome OS printing."

PrinterLogic SaaS is a true SaaS solution that eliminates the need for print servers, delivers centralized print management, and empowers end users to install printers on their own with a single click. PrinterLogic's print management platform gives IT professionals the ability to manage all network printers – across different buildings, different countries or different continents – from a powerful web-based Admin Console.

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless printing infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.

SOURCE PrinterLogic