PrinterLogic Opens East Coast Office in Cary, North Carolina

Cary is part of the greater Research Triangle Park (RTP) area, one of the best educated and largest research parks in the world. With proximity to many universities, research centers and technology companies, RTP is home to an exciting and progressive work culture, and is ranked as one of the best places to live and work in the United States. The location gives PrinterLogic personnel fast access to the Triangle ecosystem, as well as nearby channel partners, including Allscripts, Cisco Systems, and Citrix.

"PrinterLogic is thrilled to open its East Coast office in the greater Raleigh-Durham area, which provides a vibrant work environment and access to top talent," said Jonah Livingston, senior vice president of field sales. "The location suits our culture, and the corporate family vibe of PrinterLogic, perfectly. We look forward to becoming part of the greater Cary and Triangle communities."

PrinterLogic was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2017, and ranked as the 99th fastest growing company on Deloitte's North American Technology Fast 500.

