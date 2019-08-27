PrinterLogic SaaS Achieves VMware Partner Ready™ Status

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrinterLogic, the global leader in serverless printing infrastructure, today announced that PrinterLogic SaaS, its centralized print management solution, has achieved VMware Partner Ready™ status. This designation indicates that after validation testing, PrinterLogic SaaS has achieved the endorsement of the VMware Horizon Partner Application/Middleware Program and is supported on VMware Horizon Standard 7.9.0 environments.

"We are pleased that PrinterLogic SaaS qualifies for the VMware Partner Ready™ logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure. This signifies to customers that PrinterLogic SaaS can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments," said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware. "By using PrinterLogic SaaS with VMware Horizon, organizations can get the right printer deployed to the right users at the right time."

"Partner Ready status assures customers that solutions combining PrinterLogic SaaS with VMware Horizon provide the flexibility to deploy printers to users who need them, when they need them," said Garrett Helmer, PrinterLogic senior vice president, Channels. "Regardless how users work or where they're located, a unified interface allows all printers to be managed from a single pane of glass."

The VMware Partner Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program that makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom built solutions. With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes best-of-breed technology partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.

PrinterLogic SaaS can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX) at https://marketplace.vmware.com/vsx/solutions/printercloud-25-0-0-73 . The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless printing infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.

About PrinterLogic SaaS

PrinterLogic SaaS (formerly PrinterCloud) is a true SaaS solution that eliminates the need for print servers, delivers centralized print management, and empowers your workforce to install printers on their own with a single click. Customer organizations gain the efficiency of print management without infrastructure and implementation hassles, while lowering costs. Their IT professionals gain the ability to manage all network printers - across different buildings, different countries or different continents - from a powerful web-based Admin Console. PrinterLogic SaaS's centrally managed direct IP printing greatly reduces downtime and keeps the environment stable and highly available.

