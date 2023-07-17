Printers Market size to Grow by USD 10.21 billion from 2021 to 2026|Rising demand from SMEs boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The printer market size is estimated to increase by USD 10.21 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.48% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size and Forecast (2021 to 2026) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Printers Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global printers market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer printers in the market are Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Dell Inc., FURUKAWA Co Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Konica Minolta Inc, Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Nashua Ltd, Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Ricoh Co. Ltd, Riso Kagaku Corp, Roland DGA Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., Sindoh Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Holdings Corp. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co: The company offers printers such as Color LaserJet Pro MFP M479fdn, LaserJet Pro MFP M227fdw, and DesignJet T650 36.

Konica Minolta Inc: The company offers printers such as bizhub C750i, bizhub C4050i, bizhub 5020i, and bizhub 5000i.

Kyocera Corp: The company offers printers such as Ecosys P6230cdn, P5026cdw, TASKalfa 3253ci, and M4125idn.

The company offers printers such as Ecosys P6230cdn, P5026cdw, TASKalfa 3253ci, and M4125idn. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Printers Market - Segmentation Assessment

Furthermore, this report extensively covers the printers' market segmentation by technology (laser, inkjet, and others), type (multifunction printers and single-function printers), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market growth of the laser segment is significant during the forecast period. The laser printing segment utilizes laser light is used for inducing charges and facilitating printing such that it induces charges on the printer drum, which carries the opposite charge of toner inks in the printer. Due to the polarization of opposite charges, such that the drum is positively charged whereas the toner is negatively charged, the ink in the toner gets attracted to the printer drum. Thus the ink starts to roll down in accordance with the input data. Hence, such features are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the global printers market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global printers market.

APAC is estimated to account for 60% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the prominent countries which are significantly contributing to the growth of the global printers market in APAC include Japan and China . Factors such as the increasing adoption of sophisticated automation mechanisms across industries are expected to significantly fuel the growth of the printer market in these regions. Hence such factors are expected to drive the global printers market in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2021 to 2026 - Download a Sample Report

Printers Market – Market Dynamics

The increasing demand from SMEs drives the global printer market growth during the forecast period. One of the key contributors to the gross domestic product (GDP) of a country comprises several SMEs as they are the significant employment providers in countries including India, China, Germany, and the UK. Some of the key contributions of SMEs to the economic development of a country include production, employment generation, contribution to exports, and facilitating the equitable distribution of income. Hence, a printer is one of the essential components in every SME as it facilitates these enterprises to print various documents such as invoices, promotional materials, and interoffice memos. Furthermore, there is increasing adoption of cost-effective printers across SMEs, such as s paper and ink or toner cartridges due to space and budget constraints. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global printer market growth during the forecast period.

The introduction of advanced security solutions is a primary trend in the global printer market. Several enterprises use network connections for their printing operations. Many printing tasks in organizations are executed by utilizing corporate WAN or other connected networks. Hence, these printers are prone to cybersecurity threats such as hackers targeting printers to launch denial-of-service (DoS) attacks, extracting saved documents from a printer's memory, and installing malware for remote printer control. As a result, companies are taking initiatives to establish robust security measures to prevent such cyber attacks. Hence, there is increasing adoption of advanced printing technologies across enterprises to ensure the integrity of their printer systems. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global printer market growth during the forecast period.

Digitization in enterprises is a significant challenge that can hinder the global printer market growth during the forecast period. Due to the emergence of digitization across several enterprises, it has had a significant impact on the global printer market. There is an increased adoption of online channels across several enterprises to promote their products and services as well as to share information. Furthermore, the pace of digitization is expected to increase across industries due to the increasing focus on efficiency, productivity, and unified communications. Additionally, several companies are opting for enterprise content management solutions for the conversion of hard copies of their documents into digital format. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the global printer market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Printers Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the printers market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the printers market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the printers market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of printers market vendors

Printers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.73 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Dell Inc., FURUKAWA Co Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Konica Minolta Inc, Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Nashua Ltd, Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Ricoh Co. Ltd, Riso Kagaku Corp, Roland DGA Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., Sindoh Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

