Printers market to grow by 3.73% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Rising demand from SMEs will drive growth - Technavio

Jan 30, 2023, 20:45 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The printers market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Printers market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Dell Inc., FURUKAWA Co Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Konica Minolta Inc, Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Nashua Ltd, Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Ricoh Co. Ltd, Riso Kagaku Corp, Roland DGA Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., Sindoh Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Xerox Holdings Corp., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Technology (laser, inkjet, and others), type (multifunction printers and single function printers), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
The printers market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.21 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.48%, according to Technavio.
Printers market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global printers market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as entering into partnerships with technology providers and regional distributors to expand their market presence and strengthen their product portfolio. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
- Brother Industries Ltd. - The company offers printers such as MFC T920DW, DCP T220, HL B2080DW, DCP B7535DW, and HL L2361DN.
- Canon Inc. - The company offers printers such as imagePROGRAF PRO 300, Pixima PRO 200, and Pixima PRO 10.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers printers such as Color LaserJet Pro MFP M479fdn, LaserJet Pro MFP M227fdw, and DesignJet T650 36.
Global printers market – Market dynamics
Major drivers
- Rising demand from SMEs
- Growing demand for large-format printers from the textile and advertising industries
- Growing demand from developing countries
Key challenges
- Digitization in enterprises
- Growth of the PaaS business model
- Refurbished and counterfeit printers and printer supplies
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
What are the key data covered in this printers market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the printers market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the printers market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the printers market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of printers market vendors
|
Printers Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
157
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 10.21 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
3.73
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 60%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Dell Inc., FURUKAWA Co Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Konica Minolta Inc, Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Nashua Ltd, Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Ricoh Co. Ltd, Riso Kagaku Corp, Roland DGA Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., Sindoh Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Xerox Holdings Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports
