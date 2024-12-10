Printers Market to Increase by USD 10.65 Billion (2023-2028), Driven by Technology, Type, and Geography, with AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global printers market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.65 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Printers Market 2024-2028

Technology 1.1 Laser

1.2 Inkjet

1.3 Others Type 2.1 Multifunction printers

2.2 Single function printers Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Key Country 3.1 Canada

3.2 Mexico

3.3 France

3.4 India

3.5 UAE

3.6 South Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Laser printing is a popular technology in the printing industry, utilizing electrophotography or electrostatic charges for image production. In this process, a laser beam is used to induce charges, enabling precise printing. Laser printing caters to various applications, including variable data and wide-format printing. Compared to inkjet and LED printing, laser printing boasts advantages such as speed and precision. Laser printers are more expensive upfront but offer lower running costs due to their use of dry ink. Primarily used in offices, laser printers have gained popularity among enterprises due to their accuracy and efficiency. In January 2021, Ninestar Co. Ltd., a leading laser printer and toner cartridge manufacturer, introduced its Elite Series, consisting of six laser printer models. Key growth factors include the emergence of compact laser printers, increasing demand for A4 and A3 laser multifunction printers from enterprises, and declining laser printer prices. However, the emergence of ink tank printers may hinder growth during the forecast period. Despite this, the demand for laser printing technology is expected to remain steady due to enterprise demand for laser multifunction printers.

Analyst Review

The printing market encompasses a wide range of printers designed for various applications, from A4 office printers to large-format packaging printers. Mobile printing technology enables users to print from their smartphones and tablets, making printing more convenient than ever. Color printing has become the norm, with inkjet and solvent ink printers leading the charge. The ecosystem of inks and software plays a crucial role in delivering high-quality prints. Printers have evolved into electronic tools, capable of processing text and images from computers and other devices via data cables, USB, short-range radio, or Bluetooth. The hardware and output technology behind these devices transform electronic data into tangible documents and photos, making them essential computer peripherals for both personal and professional use.

Market Overview

The printing market encompasses a wide range of printers and printing technologies, including mobile printing, color printing, packaging printing, and analog and digital printing. Entry-level products like A4 printers cater to individual consumers, while businesses rely on multi-functional printers, copiers, and multifunctional systems. Inkjet printing uses various types of inks such as solvent, water-based, UV-based, LED, and UV-cured inks, while toner is used in laser printers. Cloud-based computing and software ecosystems facilitate digital integration, enabling users to print from various devices like computers, smartphones, and tablets. Ink cost is a significant factor, with inkjet printer cartridges available in various sizes and ink subscriptions offering cost savings. Environmental concerns include the use of heavy metals and energy consumption, as well as the environmental impact of printing processes and carbon emissions contributing to climate change. Companies are addressing these issues through the use of eco-friendly materials like ocean-bound plastic and ink tanks that reduce waste. Security features, such as encryption and access control, are increasingly important for both residential and commercial printers, especially in the context of managed print services and digital integration with platforms like Dropbox and Google Drive. The global printer market includes various types of printers, including ink tank printers, monochrome and color printers, wired and wireless printers, and standalone printers or MFPs.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 HP Development Company, L.P.

11.2 Canon, Inc

11.3 Seiko Epson Corporation

11.4 Brother Industries Ltd

11.5 Xerox Holdings Corporation

11.6 FUJIFILM Corporation

11.7 Roland DG Corporation

11.8 Ricoh company Ltd

11.9 Panasonic Corporation

11.10 Toshiba Corporation

12 Appendix

