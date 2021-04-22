Printers Market to Reach USD 6.01 Billion and Record a CAGR of Over 2% During 2021-2025 | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The printers' market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Printers Market Participants:

Brother Industries Ltd.

Brother Industries Ltd. offers printers such as Inkjet, Lasser, Wifi, and other printers.

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. offers PIXMA, MAXIFY, Laser, and other printers.

HP Inc.

HP Inc. offers printers for several different setups such as home, micro, mini and other printers.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/printers-market-industry-analysis

Printers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The printer's market is segmented as below:

The printer market is driven by the growing demand for large-format printers from the textile and advertising industries. In addition, other factors such as the emergence of ink tank printers, improving capabilities of printers, focus on inorganic growth strategies are expected to trigger the printer's market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

