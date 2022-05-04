Printers Market to record USD 6.01 Bn growth | 69% growth expected in APAC | Technavio

The global printers market is fragmented due to the presence of many established players. Vendors in the market are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., and Xerox Corp. are identified as dominant players in the market.

The rising demand from SMEs across the globe has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, digitization in enterprises is expected to challenge the growth of market players.

Buy our full report now for a detailed analysis of the vendor landscape, competitive scenario, products offered by key players, and other important aspects. Read a Sample Report Before Purchasing

Printers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global printers market is segmented as below:

Technology

Laser



Inkjet



Others

The laser printers segment will have the largest share of the market over the forecast period. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the emergence of compact laser printers, the rising demand for A4 and A3 laser multifunction printers from enterprises, and the declining average selling price of laser printers.

Type

Multifunction Printers



Single Function Printers

Based on the type, multifunction printers account for maximum sales in the market. Multifunction printers have various advantages over single-function or stand-alone printers. They fulfill various documentation needs, such as printing, scanning, and sending documents to various recipients via email and storing documents on the cloud for both commercial and enterprise applications. Many such benefits will drive the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region is home to major printer manufacturers, such as Ricoh, Konica Minolta, Kyocera, Epson, and Sharp. Factors such as increasing IT investments by SMEs, the rising number of SMEs and startups, and the rising disposable incomes of people are driving the growth of the printer market in APAC.

Read Our Sample Report Now and identify other important segments in the market.

Printers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist printers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the printers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the printers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of printers market, vendors

Related Reports:

Large Format Printers Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Multi-functional Printer Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Printers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.33 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., HP Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Kyocera Corp., Lexmark International Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sharp Corp., and Xerox Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electronic Equipment and Instruments Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Laser - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Inkjet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Inkjet - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Type

6.3 Multifunction printers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Multifunction printers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Multifunction printers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Single function printers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Single function printers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Single function printers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Brother Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Brother Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Brother Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Brother Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Brother Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 56: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 HP Inc.

Exhibit 60: HP Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: HP Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: HP Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: HP Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Konica Minolta Inc.

Exhibit 64: Konica Minolta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Konica Minolta Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Konica Minolta Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Kyocera Corp.

Exhibit 68: Kyocera Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Kyocera Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Kyocera Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Kyocera Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Lexmark International Inc.

Exhibit 72: Lexmark International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Lexmark International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Lexmark International Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Ricoh Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Seiko Epson Corp.

Exhibit 79: Seiko Epson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Seiko Epson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Seiko Epson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Seiko Epson Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 83: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Xerox Corp.

Exhibit 87: Xerox Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Xerox Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Xerox Corp. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio