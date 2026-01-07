Printers Row Dental Studio Debuts Cutting-Edge Technology to Treat TMJ Pain and Reduce the Appearance of Aging

Launch Party Scheduled for January 28

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Printers Row Dental Studio in Chicago's South Loop is launching Emface, a leading-edge device to tone and tighten skin without pain, needles or downtime. Emface is an FDA-cleared procedure often referred to as a "noninvasive facelift" because it uses heat and muscle stimulation to reduce fine lines and tighten and tone facial skin.

Unlike lasers, microdermabrasion or microneedling – procedures that may require numbing and recovery time – Emface works noninvasively and painlessly. A provider places the device's electrodes onto strategic points on the face to target the muscles responsible for lifting brows, cheeks, chin and eyelids. It has an ultrasound component EXION, that boosts hyaluronic acid making the face glow.

Printers Row Dental Studio owner Dr. Kaori Ema added Emface to her service line because the device is recently FDA-cleared for the relief of symptoms associated with TMJ (temporomandibular joint) disorder, a condition creating muscle spasms, pain, and problems with jaw movement.

"I see many patients with TMJ disorders with pain or tenderness of the jaw, trouble with normal jaw function and often accompanying severe headaches," says Dr. Ema. "TMJ may be caused by multiple factors and can be difficult to treat, so the first step is evaluation by a dentist. Emface is a gamechanger for patients with TMJ related muscle pain because it uses gentle electrical pulses and heat to warm the jaw area and increase blood flow to relax muscle spasms."

Each Emface treatment lasts roughly 20 minutes. Dr. Ema recommends four treatment sessions for best results.

Dr. Ema is a Master in the Academy of General Dentistry – a distinction held by only two percent of dentists nationwide. She served as a dentist in the U.S. Air Force completing an advanced residency program. She emphasizes a whole-health approach to patient care. Dr. Ema invests in continuing education and focuses on longevity and getting to the root cause of issues, including evaluating jaw alignment, airway concerns, sleep issues, acid erosion and more.

Printers Row Dental Studio will host an Emface/Exion launch party, 12 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, January 28, 705 S. Clark St. Attendees will learn about and demo Emface and Exion and enjoy refreshments, raffle prizes and exclusive discounts. Space is limited. To RSVP, call 312-435-0411. Learn more: www.prdentalstudio.com.

