CINCINNATI, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Printful, the leading print-on-demand company, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Brikl, a provider of uniquely scalable on-demand online stores. This collaboration offers unprecedented opportunities for US and global businesses in the promotional products industry through a seamless integration with Brikl's innovative technology. Customers can now benefit from quick and reliable order processing, access to hundreds of Printful products, and an on-demand experience that meets increasing customer demand for convenience.

Printful Announces Strategic Partnership with Brikl to Expand Services for US Customers

The demand for lightning-fast convenience in today's market cannot be overstated. Businesses need to be agile and responsive to customer needs. Printful's partnership with Brikl addresses the growing need for businesses to operate with the convenience of immediate fulfillment, providing a competitive advantage to customers on both platforms.

Through this partnership in the promotional products market, Printful will enable businesses to sell across borders without dealing with customs complexities while keeping logistics costs at a minimum. With Printful's global network of fulfillment centers, Brikl customers can achieve global outreach with average shipping times between 3 and 5 days. This capability ensures that businesses can meet the demands of a global market while offering a wider range of highly customizable products, driving increased sales and brand loyalty.

"We are thrilled to partner with Brikl, a company that shares our vision of empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology and services," said Chris Victory, Head of Partnerships at Printful. "This partnership will allow Printful to access the promotional products industry and be the first to market with on-demand at scale, setting a new standard for online selling. We're excited to embark on this groundbreaking journey with Brikl."

Jason Reinhardt, CRO and Co-Founder at Brikl, added, "We're delighted that this partnership will make Printful—a brand known for standout product standards, innovation, and culture—available to the promotional industry in the US and globally for the first time at scale. The depth of inventory through our partnership and consistency of inventory is something no other e-commerce platform can offer. We're excited about the myriad benefits this will bring."

About Printful

Printful is a global leader in on-demand printing and fulfillment that helps people turn their ideas into brands and products. The company fulfills custom clothing, accessories, and home & living items for online businesses. It helps brands build and scale their merchandise business fast and without inventory risks. Since its founding in 2013, Printful has been trusted to deliver 86M+ items and has built a global network of in-house fulfillment centers and strategic partners.

About Brikl

Brikl is an on-demand online store solution for the promotional products industry. With the largest decorator network and unique capabilities such as multi-logo embellishment, easy store duplication, no minimums, and a product mockup generator, Brikl offers the most scalable on-demand selling platform on the market.

Visit www.brikl.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Suz Pathmanathan

+31638261680

[email protected]

SOURCE Brikl