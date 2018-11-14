Printful is expanding their production in Europe by moving to a new 46,000 sq. ft. facility in Riga, Latvia

RIGA, Latvia, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Printful has outgrown its current fulfillment center in Riga and is moving to a new, state-of-the-art facility by May 2019. The new site is under construction at a modern complex close to Printful's logistics partners and the Riga International Airport. At just over 46,000 sq. ft., it's twice as big as their current Riga facility.

Printful opened their first European fulfillment center in July 2017. Since then, they have added new product categories in Europe, upgraded printing technology, and outgrown the capabilities of the space, with their total sales in Europe growing +139% in 2018 vs. 2017.

Printful's growth in Europe confirms ecommerce predictions for this market. The total revenue forecast for ecommerce in Europe is expected to reach $483.8 billion by 2023, an increase of 40% from 2018. With its investment in a bigger facility, Printful signals its commitment to continue developing this growing market.

"Printful is committed to maintain and grow our presence in Europe. We need a bigger facility to help us achieve our goals for the market and cater to customer demand," says Davis Siksnans, Printful CEO.

Along with their physical location, the company is also working to enable multiple languages and currencies on their website, and focusing their efforts on building their presence in local markets.

Printful prints and ships products for ecommerce retailers. They offer more than 160 print products to choose from, as well as extra services like design, photography, and warehousing. Their team of over 500 people is spread out across their locations in Europe and North America.

