Printful launches Printful App, their custom-built iOS application

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Printful is the first print-on-demand drop shipper to build and launch an iOS application. Printful App is notification-based and designed to help customers keep track of their orders.

Every year, the number of consumers using their mobile devices to shop online continues to grow. In fact, Printful found that 70% of visitors to their site are on mobile. Printful App is their first step in staying ahead of the curve and meeting demand.