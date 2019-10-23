Printful to open its second fulfillment center in Europe

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Printful continues to grow in Europe, their second-largest market after North America. The print-on-demand drop shipping company signed a lease on a new fulfillment center near Barcelona, Spain. The new facility is 19,350 square feet and production is expected to start in early 2020, creating approximately 40 new jobs in the area.

The company decided on Barcelona because of its proximity to a key supplier, which will let Printful add new products to its European offering. Together with its facility in Latvia, they will better serve customers all over Europe and meet the demand for faster shipping. Orders to Portugal and Spain, for example, will ship in 24 to 48 hours.

"The Western European market grew 150% in 2018 compared to the previous year. Since we see the demand, we want to keep improving and providing fast shipping to Western Europe, which is easy to do from Spain. We're following our strategy in the US, where we have a facility on either coast to be closer to customers," says Printful CEO, Davis Siksnans.

Spain will continue to remain a focal point for Printful's growth. The company also has an office in Barcelona where it plans to recruit an additional 20 new team members for software development and other IT-related roles. Printful's webpage is translated into Spanish as of last year.

Printful is one of the largest custom on-demand printing and warehousing companies in the world. It has fulfilled over 13 million items since its launch in 2013. Printful fulfills and ships products like clothing, accessories, and home & living items for online businesses.

Printful currently employs 700+ people across five fulfillment centers in California, North Carolina, Latvia, Spain, and Mexico. Printful is the only print-on-demand drop shipper with fulfillment centers in Europe and both US coasts.

