Printify Turns Profitable in 2023, Adds Consumer Packaged Goods to Its Catalog

For the first time, millions of Printify merchants will be able to customize skincare, coffee, and supplements to sell in their online stores and via social media channels. With a mission of bringing financial and career freedom to anyone, anywhere, Printify has seen higher than anticipated growth since its inception in 2015. After a significant Series A round in the fall of 2021, featuring investment from Index Ventures, Virgin, and H&M group, the company was able to reach the milestone of profitability in the second half of 2023.

"Our ability to deliver for our merchants is a big part of the reason we've been able to reach profitability," said Printify CEO, Anastasija Oleinika. "Our expansion into on-demand CPG is another way that we're looking to bring value to our 10 million plus merchant partners and their customers. Our community has been asking us to add supplements, coffee, and skincare for a long time. They see the huge opportunity, and our team has been hard at work to realize this for them. I am very excited to see what our amazing sellers will do with these new opportunities."

Printify will officially launch its CPG offering in the United States and Canada in February. The additions to the Printify catalog will mark another milestone with more than 1000 products now available for sellers to customize and sell online. The first CPG products that will be available for online merchants will include skincare, coffee, and supplements. Interested merchants can join the waitlist at https://printify.com/consumer-products/.

Printify will continue to bring the same winning approach to the CPG market as it has with hundreds of other on-demand products, by delivering on the key promises of unmatched selection and top-quality products at the lowest possible prices.

About Printify:

Printify is the technology platform that makes it possible for anyone anywhere to sell customized merchandise without the hassle and risks of having to hold inventory, negotiate contracts, or fulfill orders around the world. Because Printify works on an on-demand basis, sellers are not charged until an order is made, meaning anyone can become an overnight entrepreneur and start selling with minimal risk. So far, more than 10 million people have signed up to build businesses by putting their designs on the 900+ customizable, high-quality products in the Printify catalog. This has generated tens of millions of orders that are fulfilled by the 80+ world-leading print houses in Printify's trusted global network. With offices in Riga and Tallinn, and a team of over 600 people spread around the globe, Printify is a customer-obsessed company helping to create new revenue streams for millions of people.

