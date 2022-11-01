Printing Company DocuCopies.com Hosts 3rd Annual Pet Photo Contest

Customers of the online printing service compete to win free printing and a photo spot in their 2023 promotional calendar.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, pets from all over North America compete for the chance to win public prestige and free printing for their families at DocuCopies.com.

The online printing company is now accepting submissions for their 2022 Pet Photo Contest. As in previous years, the DocuCopies team will judge each entry via rank-file voting to choose the 12 winners.

DocuCopies Pet Photo Contest 2022 Last year's July winner was going for a theme.

"Month winners" receive $50 in free printing as a store credit, plus a featured month for their photo in the 2023 DocuCopies Promotional Calendar. The "Best In Show" wins $100 in free printing, a featured month, and the cover photo.

Each winner will also receive three complimentary copies of the calendar, which ships free as a promotional gift with printing orders over $500.

First conceived during the economic slowdown of 2020, the contest is now a friendly fixture of the DocuCopies culture among employees and customers alike. Participants submit photos of animals ranging from dogs, cats and horses, to spiders, snakes and fish.

"What started as a fun social experiment has become a unique and exciting part of our brand's identity," says Roe Pressley, vice president of customer relations. "We originally wanted to help lift everyone's spirits before the holidays after the turmoil of 2020. But it turns out people love showing off their pets every year."

Submissions are open from now until 11:59pm on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Limit 1 photo per customer. No purchase required, but contestants must have a DocuCopies account to enter.

DocuCopies is a family-owned printing company serving North America, with locations in Wisconsin and California. Family owned and operated for over 40 years, they provide quality, affordable printing services online like color copying, book and booklet binding, mailing, large format and more.

For more information, or to enter the DocuCopies 2022 Pet Photo Contest, visit https://www.DocuCopies.com/pet-photo-contest/ .

