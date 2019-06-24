Printing Gone Mobile: DocuCopies Launches New Website for Online Printing Services

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuCopies launched their brand new website this month, marking the most significant change to the face of the online printing company in 16 years. It's the culmination of a months-long project aimed at modernizing and simplifying the user experience across all mobile and desktop devices.

Order printing online through DocuCopies' new site.

Usability is key to visibility, and many of the long-held design standards of the last 20 years are going extinct in favor of a "mobile-first" approach. DocuCopies maintained a mobile site for years, but its features and content paled in comparison to the desktop version. They long recognized the need to unify the site into a consistent user experience. But modernizing their site required a delicate approach which many companies simply don't face.

The site and its admin system were built in-house long before familiar e-commerce names like Magento and Shopify dominated the field. Migrating their custom, ever-evolving system to a third-party solution never made good business sense. Take for example their automated pricing forms: while this is a standard feature on most sites now, none offer the same level of customization as DocuCopies, which requires rapid computation of many variables to display an instant price quote.

"One of the things we hear over and over is how much people appreciate that they can customize their print jobs down to the last detail without having to call or email," says Jeff Corbo, the company's president. "Maintaining that while also simplifying the experience required careful deliberation."

The new site exemplifies the sort of open, airy minimalism overtaking modern web design: large, high-resolution product photos, design themes that favor aesthetics over text, uncluttered navigation links, and ultimately, less fluff standing between the customer and their products. They were able to do this without sacrificing any of the features that make them unique:

Split a shipment to multiple addresses at checkout

Reorder jobs based on past job specs, while retaining the ability to change details or upload new files

Opt-in text notifications to track job progress or delays

Reseller/tax-exempt verification system to automatically remove sales tax

Reseller and referral incentive programs

Rush production options built into checkout process

Intuitive, graphic EDDM targeting system



