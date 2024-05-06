BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Printique , the premium photography print lab and lifestyle brand, will be opening its second art exhibit centered around prominent female photographers in the greater New York City area. Printique's 19th St. Gallery WE CREATE exhibit themed "Her Gaze, Our Craftsmanship," will inspire and engage audiences within the powerful frames of feminine creativity, opening Thursday, May 9, at 6 p.m. EST through the end of June.

Printique to open exhibit celebrating inspiring women in photography at 19th Street Gallery

The gallery will feature works of photography art printed on Printique's premium materials from renowned storytellers including Lindsay Adler, Lara Jade, Misshattan, Monaris, Anya Anti, Limor Garfinkle, and Susan Magnano.

"Join us in championing a movement that amplifies the voices of female photographers and storytellers, and their narratives immortalized in print by Printique," said Dipali Patwa, VP Brand, Growth and Marketing at Printique. "We extend our deepest gratitude to these remarkable women who have come together to inspire a future where countless others will find their creativity, courage and belonging."

Printique is an Adorama brand and one of the few photography and personalized photo product labs that utilizes silver-halide printing to create premium photo prints, layflat albums and books, wall decor and new mobile-friendly easy photo books.

The exhibit will kick off on Thursday, May 9 with a grand opening celebration open to the public from 6:30-8:30 p.m. EST. Throughout the duration of the exhibit from May 9 to June 20, attendees can visit on Mondays from 9-5 p.m. EST and Thursdays 9-7 p.m. EST.

For more information on the exhibit and to learn more about the brand, visit www.printique.com/we-create/ and follow on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok .

About Printique

Founded as the in-house photo lab for Adorama, and formerly known as AdoramaPix, Printique responds to the evolution and growth of the photography industry, offering premium quality printing and personalization. Printique is one of the few photography print labs and marketing studios that utilizes silver-halide printing to create photo prints, layflat albums and photobooks, wall decor, cards, invitations, calendars and photo gifts. Based in Brooklyn, NYC, Printique is a diverse community of artisans, creators, designers, operators, and photographers, who are proud to bring memories to life: one image, one print, one album, one card, and one gift at a time, handcrafted with care.

SOURCE Printique