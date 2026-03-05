PrintKK Partners with Etsy, Giving Sellers Access to Print-on-Demand Fulfillment Across Nearly 200 Countries

Etsy sellers can now connect to PrintKK's global production network, AI design tools, and 48-hour fulfillment—launching custom products with zero inventory

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrintKK (www.printkk.com), a global print on demand platform, today announced its integration with Etsy, enabling sellers on the marketplace to create, customize, and sell products globally without holding inventory. The integration is now live and connects Etsy sellers to PrintKK's fulfillment network spanning nearly 200 countries.

Through the integration, Etsy sellers connect their shops directly to PrintKK's dashboard. When a customer places an order, PrintKK handles production, packaging, and shipping—with most orders dispatched within 48 hours from fulfillment centers located across multiple continents. Sellers pay only when an order is placed, eliminating upfront costs.

PrintKK offers over 1,000 customizable product categories tailored to Etsy's creative marketplace, including apparel, accessories, home decor, light fixtures, rugs and mats, and furniture. The platform supports bulk product uploads and includes an AI design tool that generates production-ready artwork in seconds, helping sellers quickly test new product ideas and respond to seasonal trends.

"Etsy sellers thrive on originality, and that's exactly what print on demand enables," said William Ning, CEO of PrintKK. "With this integration, a seller can go from design concept to live Etsy listing in under an hour—no sourcing, no warehousing, no minimum orders. We've seen early partners expand their catalogs by 3–5x within the first month."

The integration automates order routing, production tracking, and shipping updates between Etsy and PrintKK. Sellers manage their entire workflow—from design creation to fulfillment monitoring—through a single dashboard, reducing the operational complexity of running a multi-product Etsy shop.

PrintKK also integrates with Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix, Walmart, eBay, BigCommerce, and Square, allowing sellers to manage cross-platform operations from one account.

The Etsy integration is available immediately to all PrintKK users at no additional cost. Sellers can get started at printkk.com/integration/etsy.

PrintKK is a global print-on-demand platform that enables e-commerce sellers to design, produce, and ship customized products worldwide. The platform offers 1,000+ product categories—spanning apparel, home decor, lighting, rugs, furniture, and accessories—with AI-assisted design tools and a production network that ships most orders within 48 hours. PrintKK integrates with Etsy, Shopify, WooCommerce, and other major marketplaces. For more information, visit www.printkk.com.

