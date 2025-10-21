Printr Raises $4.5M, Partners with Bybit, Mantle & Byreal, and Officially Launches the First 'Every Chain' Token Launchpad

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Printr , the first chain-abstracted launchpad built for the memecoin era, today announced it has secured a total of $4.5 million in funding, alongside its official product launch.

Printr is the first project incubated and supported by Bybit Venture Studio – a new initiative dedicated to empowering visionary founders and high-potential early-stage projects in the Web3 ecosystem. Printr has also secured a $2 million seed extension from a strong lineup of investors including Mantle EcoFund, Mirana Ventures, L1D, Sfermion, Flowdesk, and prominent angel investors from LayerZero as well as the broader trading and memecoin communities. This builds on Printr's earlier $2.5 million pre-seed round , backed by Axelar, Sui Foundation, Flow Blockchain, Draper Dragon, and Bitscale Capital.

As part of the announcement, Printr, along with Mantle and Byreal have entered into a strategic partnership, setting the stage for deep alignment across liquidity, discovery, and product surfaces. The partnership highlights the growing importance of token creation as a new onchain primitive, and paves the way for future integrations between Printr and Bybit's multi-product Web3 stack.

Distribution Without Limits

Printr is solving one of crypto's biggest challenges: fragmented liquidity and user bases across chains. Traditionally, creators must choose a single chain at launch, forcing them to expand later through bridges and fragmented versions of the same token.

With Printr, creators can now launch tokens natively on one or multiple chains at once – including Solana, Mantle, Ethereum, BNB, Sui, Base, and dozens more. Paired with cross-chain swaps and one-click bridging, Printr unifies liquidity and communities from day one.

Fed, Co-Founder of Printr:

"This partnership with Bybit accelerates our goal to abstract away the complexity of launching and trading tokens across chains. With Bybit's global reach, deep liquidity, and growing Web3 stack, Printr can scale token creation to every corner of crypto – starting from day one."

Emily, Key Advisor of Mantle & Founder of Byreal:

"At Mantle and Byreal, we see token creation as the next frontier of onchain innovation. Printr's chain-abstracted architecture brings that vision to life. This partnership connects Mantle's modular infrastructure and Byreal's liquidity engine with Printr's creation layer, laying the foundation for seamless discovery, trading, and distribution. Through Bybit Venture Studio, we're proud to support Printr in shaping the next phase of token launches."

Printr's chain-abstracted architecture is made possible by Axelar and LayerZero , two of the leading cross-chain infrastructure providers in Web3.

"The future of crypto will be defined by applications that reach users wherever they are," said Georgios Vlachos, Co-founder of Axelar Network and Director at Axelar Foundation. "Printr is building exactly that kind of experience, making token launches culture-driven, not technology-driven. We're excited to support Printr in bringing seamless liquidity and distribution across ecosystems."

Starting today, users can access Printr at app.printr.money to:

Launch tokens on one or multiple chains in just a few clicks

Trade any asset into any token with built-in cross-chain swaps

with built-in cross-chain swaps Move assets across chains and capture arbitrage opportunities across ecosystems

Earn points and rewards for creating, trading, and referrals

The next era of token creation is here – and it starts on every chain.

About Printr

Printr is the first chain-abstracted token launchpad, built for the next generation of onchain creation. With Printr, anyone can launch tokens on a single chain or across multiple chains in just a few clicks – without writing any code. Printr combines one-click omnichain token creation, cross-chain swaps, and built-in bridging with a 90% revenue-share model and points program that rewards creators, traders, and referrers. Powered by bonding curves, Axelar and LayerZero, Printr takes memecoins beyond single-chain limits allowing memecoin creators to reach global liquidity, and scale faster than ever.

Media Contact

Lennon Tan, Head of Marketing at Printr

[email protected]

About Bybit Venture Studio

Bybit Venture Studio is a new initiative dedicated to empowering visionary founders and high-potential early-stage projects in the Web3 ecosystem. The Venture Studio provides strategic guidance, hands-on support, and access to Bybit's comprehensive product suite - including Launchpad, Launchpool, DEX, Spot, Perpetuals, and Options listings, as well as deployment on Mantle Network. By leveraging Bybit's global platform, network, and expertise, the Venture Studio aims to accelerate innovation and help builders bring transformative ideas to life.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Printr