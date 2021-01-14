Prioritizing Girls in Florida is the Focus of 2021 FWFA Report

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Women's Funding Alliance (FWFA) released Research to Action: Make Girls a Priority in Florida, a report authored by the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center, focusing on the problems affecting young women throughout the state.

Organizations providing their collective resources to produce the report included founding members Jewish Women's Foundation of the Greater Palm Beaches (JWF), Women's Giving Alliance of NEFL and The Community Foundation of NEFL, along with The Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center, and the Florida Philanthropic Network.

"The well-being of girls in our community is an important mile marker for the health of our community. Ensuring that their needs are being addressed is not only necessary but our responsibility," stated Vicky Basra, president & CEO of the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center.

The Research to Action project addresses outmoded, problematic approaches to challenges girls and young women face in every facet of society, and offers suggestions on how to close the divide in education and overall well-being.

"Our mission has always been to elevate the status of women and girls locally, nationally and in Israel, and prioritizing the issues that affect girls is a necessary first step," said Jennifer Kryshka, CEO of JWF. "When girls thrive, so do communities, businesses, families and societies as a whole."

The third Florida Women's Funding Alliance publication addresses setbacks facing girls such as over-reliance on the juvenile justice system, and a lack of positive alternatives. Calls to action include campaigning for school-based mental health services, and placing girl advocates in schools.

"Urgent action is needed to address the number of Florida girls who are at greatest risk for trauma, mental health challenges, exploitation, and/ or system involvement. The impact of COVID-19 make this especially critical, stated Vanessa Patino Lydia, Ph.D., vice president of research and planning, Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center. "The recommendations give us a place to start-- to take bold action to bring about the overdue reforms which are more urgent than ever."

To read the full report, visit https://www.seethegirl.org/ .

For general information, visit https://jwfpalmbeach.org/ .

ABOUT FWFA

The Florida Women's Funding Alliance (FWFA) envisions a Florida where women and girls thrive. The Alliance's mission is to transform the lives of women and girls through members' collective voices and resources.

