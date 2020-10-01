Prioritizing People: Public Charter School Network One of Metro Detroit's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading with care and emphasizing the importance of taking care of employees is more important than ever. National Heritage Academies (NHA), a Michigan-based public charter school network, was recently recognized as one of 155 winning companies out of 700 nominations as a 2020 Metro Detroit Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.

This award honors organizations throughout Metropolitan Detroit that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach.

To be selected to receive the award, companies are evaluated by an independent research firm based on key measures in categories including compensation, benefits, and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement, and retention; and employee education and development, among other categories.

"Our people are our most valuable resource, especially now, given the current landscape of education. Staying true to our core values and taking care of our employees is paramount to our success as a company," said Thea Reigler, NHA chief people officer. "It's an honor to be recognized for what we do in NHA's Metro Detroit schools to make this a great place to work, and I look forward to all that our team members will continue to accomplish."

Twenty-six NHA schools across Metro Detroit were included in the recognition. NHA was recognized for its recruitment and onboarding practices, recognition of employee achievements, and the education and development of its team members – each aspect highlighting the intentionality behind NHA's focus on creating an engaged workforce.

"Through the first half of 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For have demonstrated leadership and forward-thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through COVID-19," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the Curriculum and Instruction team at NHA worked very quickly. They provided resources and technology to staff and students to allow teaching and learning to continue while at home. NHA school leaders have been extremely supportive of staff members during this pandemic, which greatly impacted the physical and emotional health of staff and their families.

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies is a network of 89 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 60,000 students in kindergarten through eighth-grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.

