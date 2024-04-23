Priority Access to Private and Business Aircraft Without the Need for Equity Ownership

ADDISON, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the private air travel sector continues to expand, PlaneSmart! Aviation (PSA) is offering an aircraft access model that provides dedicated aircraft without the need for aircraft equity investment. For more than 20 years, PSA has consistently delivered custom flying solutions, enhancing the travel experience for a broad client base.

This innovative program not only allows clients to enjoy the privileges of private aircraft ownership such as flexible scheduling, enhanced privacy, and decreased transit times but also extends additional benefits. These include priority booking options, reduced overhead costs through shared charter opportunities, and no long-term financial commitments. CEO & President Michael Brosler stated, "This model is ideal for anyone wanting the perks of owning a light or mid-size jet or turboprop without the financial or administrative burdens of aircraft ownership."

PlaneSmart! manages every aspect of aircraft operations. The company backs the purchase through its own resources and coordinates all crew hiring and training, routine maintenance, and unscheduled repairs. Clients are responsible for a fixed monthly cost depending upon their anticipated usage, and a variable fee should usage go over their anticipated plans.

Importantly, the parties work together to anticipate the client's travel needs as far in advance as possible to offset costs through charter when the aircraft is not in use. "If a client can commit to a minimum level of usage throughout the year, PlaneSmart! can be flexible enough to meet most travel needs," says Brosler.

