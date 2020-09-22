Priority and Behalf Announce Collaboration to Deliver Flexible Cash Flow Solutions

"We are constantly looking for ways to help our clients improve the way they manage their business operations, maintain business continuity and grow," said Christina Wagner, SVP of Priority Commercial Payments. "Businesses are looking for flexibility and choice of payment terms when paying their suppliers. Cash flow is top of mind, and Behalf offers an elegant way to improve working capital for our 200,000 business clients across the Priority family of companies."

"At Priority Payment Systems, we understand that our business clients need solutions for both taking and making payments," said Anthony Bonventre, EVP of Priority Payment Systems. "Collaborating with Behalf and our sister company Priority Commercial Payments increases purchasing capacity and offers versatility for our clients who need to pivot quickly to meet customer demands."



"Behalf was founded on the belief that access to capital is the critical ingredient to facilitate commerce between B2B buyers and sellers. Teaming up with Priority is an ideal way to help deliver the affordable payment processing and extended financing required by Priority's business customers," said Rob Rosenblatt, CEO of Behalf.



About Behalf

Behalf is a FinTech that facilitates payments between B2B buyers and sellers, providing net terms and financing that are fast and convenient. By outsourcing their net terms and other financing programs to Behalf, B2B sellers realize increased average order sizes, insulate themselves from buyer risk, and receive payments faster. Buyers benefit from access to no-fee net terms or extended financing, enhanced buying power, and better control over cash flow. For more information, visit www.behalf.com.



About Priority Commercial Payments

Priority Commercial Payments delivers industry leading solutions and services for integrating commercial accounts payable and a full suite of targeted supplier activation services. We work directly with organizations and in partnership with financial institutions, card networks and other marketplace partners. Priority unleashes potential value within the payments ecosystem by enabling buyers to benefit from discounts, rebates and incentives, and suppliers to benefit from cash acceleration. As part of Priority Technology Holdings, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Priority is one of the fastest growing payments companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.PriorityCommercialPayments.com.



About Priority Payment Systems

Priority Payments Systems provides a merchant-inspired platform to advance the goals of small and mid-sized businesses. Priority's proprietary technology platforms for resellers and merchant clients provide a flexible and customizable set of business applications that help better manage critical business work functions and revenue performance using core payment processing as its leverage point. Also part of Priority Technology Holdings, Priority Payment Systems is headquartered in the heart of FinTech Country and is one of the fastest growing payments companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.PriorityPaymentSystems.com.



All financing services are offered by Behalf. Behalf and Priority Payment Systems are not affiliated entities and each is solely responsible for the provision of its respective products and services. ©Priority Payment Systems 2020. All rights reserved.

