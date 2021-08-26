Priority Bicycles Partners With Dogfish Head Brewery, Free People X Nordstrom, Last Podcast on the Left, on Custom Bicycle Programs

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Bicycles announces the expansion of its custom bicycle program as brands align with the surge in cycling as a new way to extend brand reach and deepen customer connection. New programs span retail marketing, fashion, hospitality, beverage, and entertainment, including recent partnerships with Dogfish Head Brewery, Free People x Nordstrom, the award-winning Last Podcast on the Left, St. Regis Aspen, and The Surf Lodge Montauk.

"We've seen inbound inquiries for custom bicycle fleets double over the last year," says David Weiner, Founder of Priority Bicycles. "Alongside the increased consumer demand that we've seen through the pandemic, more marketers are prioritizing bicycles as a core tool for their businesses. Bicycles make for great storytelling and meaningful brand extension. Our low-maintenance bicycles, paired with our exceptional service and quality capabilities, has made us the go-to brand for custom partnerships."

Dogfish Head Brewery has just announced a new bike and brew campaign around its outdoor awareness initiative, Mother Nature, Let's Do This!. The program features custom Dogfish Head Priority beach cruisers spanning 400 retail store displays, a giveaway stay and bike tour at the Dogfish Head Inn, and branded bikes available for use at the property and for purchase.

"At Dogfish Head, we whole-heartedly believe in partnering with like-minded brands to work together towards an authentic, shared goal," said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. "In the case of Dogfish Head's 'Mother Nature, Let's Do This!' initiative, our goal was to inspire and encourage beer and nature lovers alike to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors … and what better way to do that than by bike?"

Priority has partnered with Free People x Nordstrom for the launch of its Center Stage pop-up shops with a guided bicycle tour through Central Park on branded Priority cruisers. This collaboration joins brands such as Pantone™, adidas, Hudson Whiskey, and Dunkin Donuts, to utilize the New York City bicycle innovators to help amplify their brand.

Tapping the world of podcast merch, Priority has teamed up with America's favorite horror-themed podcast, Last Podcast on the Left, that recently dropped a limited-edition Priority bicycle in its online store. The custom cruiser with old-school styling made for an instant cult classic, selling out in less than 24 hours.

With over 400 custom bicycle fleets worldwide, Priority is experiencing a substantial increase in demand from hospitality and campus partners, resulting in new fleet orders well into 2022 and beyond. New hospitality fleet business is currently up 25% over 2020, and nearly 25% of established hotel and resort partners have placed orders to expand existing fleets. "Budgets, especially in the hospitality industry, are tough right now, but we are seeing partners elevate bicycles as a must-have in their offering as travel comes back online," says Lauren Jones, Director of Partnerships.

Priority is proud to support the recent launches of the St. Regis Aspen custom guest fleet, a 70-bicycle bikeshare fleet for employees at The Park NJ, a boutique fleet at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, and more.

