Priority Dispatch Corp. Launches Medical Transfer Protocol (MTP) SMART on FHIR App, Now Available in the Epic Showroom and on VectorCare's Marketplace

Industry's leading dispatch protocol system for interfacility transfers brings air and ground ambulance coordination directly into the Epic EHR

SALT LAKE CITY, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Dispatch Corp., the global leader in emergency dispatch protocol systems, today announced the launch of its Medical Transfer Protocol (MTP) SMART on FHIR application, now available in the Epic Showroom and on VectorCare's SMART on FHIR Apps Marketplace at vectorcare.com/smart-on-fhir-apps. The MTP app enables care teams at Epic-enabled health systems to coordinate air and ground ambulance interfacility transfers directly within their electronic health record, leveraging Priority Dispatch's evidence-based triage protocols to ensure the right resources are dispatched to the right patients at the right time.

MTP

For nearly 50 years, Priority Dispatch Corp. has set the global standard for structured emergency dispatch systems through its suite of emergency dispatch and medical transfer protocols, developed and validated by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED). The Medical Transfer Protocol is the only call-processing system that allows ICD-10 billing codes to be attached at the dispatch level, streamlining both clinical decision-making and revenue cycle management.

The MTP SMART on FHIR app, built on VectorCare's SoFaaS™ (SMART on FHIR as a Service) platform, brings this protocol-driven approach directly into Epic's clinical workflow. Transfer center coordinators, hospitalists, and care teams can now initiate and manage interfacility transfers—including specialized unscheduled up-care transports, routine scheduled transfers, and mental health transfers—without leaving the EHR.

"The Medical Transfer Protocol has long been the gold standard for ensuring that interfacility transfers are triaged accurately, resourced appropriately, and documented completely," said Chris Murdock, President of Priority Dispatch Corp. "By launching our MTP SMART on FHIR app in the Epic Showroom and on VectorCare's marketplace, we are extending the power of structured, protocol-based dispatch directly into the clinical environment where transfer decisions are made. This integration eliminates workflow gaps and ensures that patient acuity data drives resource allocation from the very first moment a transfer is initiated."

The MTP system encompasses three core protocols: Protocol 45 for specialized unscheduled up-care transports, Protocol 46 for routine scheduled interfacility transfers, and Protocol 47 for mental health transfers. The SMART on FHIR integration ensures that patient medication requirements, equipment needs, and bariatric considerations captured during triage are automatically documented within the EHR, reducing follow-up calls to facilities and easing pressure on billing departments.

"Priority Dispatch's Medical Transfer Protocol represents a fundamentally different approach to interfacility transport coordination—one grounded in decades of clinical research and protocol development," said a VectorCare spokesperson. "Bringing MTP into the Epic workflow through our SMART on FHIR marketplace gives health systems access to a level of dispatch intelligence and billing integration that simply didn't exist inside the EHR before."

The MTP SMART on FHIR app is available now. Healthcare organizations using Epic can access it through the Epic Showroom or visit vectorcare.com/smart-on-fhir-apps to learn more.

About Priority Dispatch Corp

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Priority Dispatch Corp. has been the global leader in research-based emergency dispatch protocol systems for nearly 50 years. The company's protocol suite—including the Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS), Fire Priority Dispatch System (FPDS), Police Priority Dispatch System (PPDS), and Emergency Communication Nurse System (ECNS)—is used by tens of thousands of emergency dispatchers worldwide. Priority Dispatch is the exclusive distributor of protocols and standards developed by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED). Learn more at prioritydispatch.net.

About VectorCare

VectorCare is the leading patient logistics platform for healthcare, connecting health systems with certified transportation, home health, DME, and other service providers. VectorCare's SMART on FHIR technology enables seamless integration directly within Epic, Cerner, Meditech, and Allscripts EHR workflows, reducing scheduling time from 31 minutes to under one minute. Through its SoFaaS™ (SMART on FHIR as a Service) platform, VectorCare empowers partners to launch SMART on FHIR applications across major EHRs in weeks, not months. Learn more at vectorcare.com.

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SOURCE Priority Dispatch