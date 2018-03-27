Priority Income Fund Declares Weekly and Bonus Distributions for March 2018 through May 2018

Distributions for the March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 29 record dates will be paid on or around April 2, 2018.

Distributions for the April 6, 13, 20, and 27 record dates will be paid on or around April 27, 2018.

Distributions for the May 4, 11, 18, and 25 record dates will be paid on or around May 29, 2018.

The Fund's board of directors has also declared a bonus distribution of $0.08888 per share of common stock. This is the 17th bonus distribution that the Fund has declared. The bonus distribution is payable on or around April 2, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2018.

"Once again, we are very pleased that Priority Income Fund continues to provide stockholders with attractive income," said Nishil Mehta, a principal of Prospect Capital Management L.P. "Additionally, the Fund's total annualized distribution rate in the trailing twelve months for Class R shares was just under 10 percent as of February 28, 2018."

About Priority Income Fund

Priority Income Fund, Inc., is a registered closed-end fund that was created to acquire and grow an investment portfolio primarily consisting of senior secured loans or pools of senior secured loans known as collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"). Such loans will generally have a floating interest rate and include a first lien on the assets of the respective borrowers, which typically are private and public companies based in the United States. For more information, visit priority-incomefund.com.

About Prospect Capital Management L.P.

Headquartered in New York City, Prospect is an SEC-registered investment adviser that, along with its predecessors and affiliates, has a more than 25-year history of investing in and managing high-yielding debt and equity investments using both private partnerships and publicly traded closed-end structures. Prospect and its affiliates employ a team of approximately 100 professionals who focus on credit-oriented investments yielding attractive current income. Prospect has $6.3 billion of capital under management (including undrawn credit facilities) as of December 31, 2017. For more information, call 212.448.0702 or visit prospectcapitalmanagement.com.

Additional Information

Our distributions may exceed our earnings, and therefore, portions of the distributions that we make may be a return of the money that you originally invested and represent a return of capital to you for tax purposes. Such a return of capital is not immediately taxable, but reduces your tax basis in our shares, which may result in higher taxes for you even if your shares are sold at a price below your original investment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the future performance of Priority Income Fund, Inc. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the control of Priority Income Fund, Inc. and that Priority Income Fund, Inc. may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and Priority Income Fund, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ross Curtis For Priority Income Fund, Inc. rcurtis@provasicapital.com 469.341.2367



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/priority-income-fund-declares-weekly-and-bonus-distributions-for-march-2018-through-may-2018-300620621.html

SOURCE Priority Income Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.provasicapital.com

