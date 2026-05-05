Priority Pass Reveals World's Best Airport Experiences for 2026

Escape Lounge in Portland International, United States, voted Global Lounge of the Year

Based on over 700k member ratings

LONDON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Pass, the original and market-leading airport lounge and experiences programme, owned and operated by Collinson International, has today announced the winners of the Lounge of the Year and One to Watch categories for the Priority Pass Excellence Awards 2026, based on over 700,000 member ratings and reviews. The Escape Lounge at Portland International Airport was named Global Lounge of the Year.

Vienna Lounge – Austria (VIE) Escape Lounges – Portland (PDX)

The results highlight how expectations continue to evolve, with today's travellers placing greater value on experiences that go beyond the functional. Increasingly, the highest-rated lounges are those that feel less like standardised airport spaces and more like an extension of the destination itself, combining local design, regionally-inspired food and beverages, and thoughtfully designed environments that prioritise comfort and calm. In doing so, they are redefining the role of the airport within the overall travel experience.

Regional Lounge of the Year winners included Lounge Fukuoka in Japan (Asia Pacific), Vienna Lounge in Austria (Europe), Club Kingston in Jamaica (Latin America and the Caribbean), and Bidvest Premier Lounge in Johannesburg, South Africa (Middle East and Africa).

LOUNGE OF THE YEAR

The Lounge of the Year award celebrates the highest-rated lounges across the global Priority Pass network, as rated by Priority Pass members. Member ratings and reviews across a range of criteria are assessed, including the quality of facilities, standard of customer service, food and beverage selection, comfort, ambience and overall member satisfaction.

Overall Global Winner: Escape Lounges, Portland International, United States

Blending contemporary design with a strong sense of local identity, the Escape Lounge at Portland International Airport stood out for delivering an experience that feels distinctly rooted in its surroundings. Drawing on Portland's creative and cultural character, the space incorporates locally inspired food and beverages, regional materials and artwork, and a layout designed to offer both relaxation and focus. Set within one of North America's most design-led airport environments, the lounge reflects a broader shift towards more thoughtful, place-driven experiences that resonate more deeply with travellers.

Commenting on the win, Tom Waldron, Chief Experiences Officer at the Escape Lounge - Portland, said: "Winning Global Lounge of the Year with Priority Pass is an incredibly proud moment for our Portland team. This recognition reflects our commitment to creating spaces that feel more than just part of the airport journey - they're vibrant, welcoming environments shaped by a true sense of place. From locally inspired food and drink to the energy our teams bring every day, we're focused on delivering a personalised experience that travellers genuinely look forward to. We're grateful to Priority Pass and, most importantly, to our guests for making this possible."

Regional Winners

North America

- Winner: Escape Lounges - Portland

- Highly Commended: Escape Lounges, Kansas City

- Winner: Escape Lounges - Portland - Highly Commended: Escape Lounges, Kansas City Asia Pacific

- Winner: Lounge Fukuoka - Japan

- Highly Commended: Kyra Lounge - Hong Kong

- Winner: Lounge Fukuoka - Japan - Highly Commended: Kyra Lounge - Hong Kong Europe

- Winner: Vienna Lounge - Austria

- Highly Commended: No.1 Lounge - Jersey, United Kingdom

- Winner: Vienna Lounge - Austria - Highly Commended: No.1 Lounge - Jersey, United Kingdom Latin America and the Caribbean

- Winner: Club Kingston - Jamaica

- Highly Commended: Advantage VIP Lounge - Campinas, Brazil

- Winner: Club Kingston - Jamaica - Highly Commended: Advantage VIP Lounge - Campinas, Brazil Middle East and Africa

- Winner: Bidvest Premier Lounge - Johannesburg, South Africa

ONE TO WATCH

New for 2026, the One to Watch category shines a spotlight on the lounges that have significantly raised their game over the past 12 months, as reflected in Priority Pass member ratings and reviews. These standout spaces show a clear, ongoing commitment to enhancing the overall experience and quickly establishing themselves as future leaders within the category.

EMEA

- Winner: VIP Lounge Angelo D'Arrigo - Catania, Italy

- Winner: VIP Lounge Angelo D'Arrigo - Catania, Italy APAC

- Winner: I.A.S.S Superior Lounge - Kocoo - Tokyo, Japan

- Winner: I.A.S.S Superior Lounge - Kocoo - Tokyo, Japan AMERICAS

- Winner: Advantage VIP Lounge - Sao Paulo, Brazil

This year's awards reflect a clear shift in what defines excellence in the airport experience. In 2026, travellers are placing greater value on experiences that feel genuinely considered rather than simply convenient.

"Now in its 18th year, the Priority Pass Excellence Awards continue to showcase the very best of our global network, and each year, our partners raise the bar even higher," says Christopher Evans, CEO of Collinson International. "With demand for premium travel experiences at an all-time high, travellers are increasingly looking to make every moment of their journey more meaningful and memorable. What stands out to me is the high number of partners from across the globe delivering leading, flagship lounges that are redefining what a true sense of place means. Travellers today expect versatility, quality, and genuine local experience, and our partners are delivering on all three. The Lounge of the Year and One to Watch categories recognise the partners who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional moments that truly enhance the journey for our members. Congratulations to this year's winners."

For more details about our awards, winners and highly commended, please click here.

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the world's original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to over 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences in 841 airports in 146 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences - from spas to sleeping pods to dining - that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world.

Priority Pass is owned and operated by Collinson International, part of The Collinson Group, a family-owned business. Formed over 35 years ago, it now has five distinct operating companies that generate a combined annual revenue of £1.9bn, employing more than 2,000 people across 19 countries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971148/Vienna_Lounge_Austria.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971149/Escape_Lounges_Portland.jpg

SOURCE Priority Pass