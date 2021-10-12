Priority Software Acquires Israel-based Ovdimnet, a Leading Cloud-Based Workforce Management Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Software Ltd., a leading global provider of business management solutions, today announced the enhancement of its Human Resources (HR) solutions offering with the acquisition of Ovdimnet, a market-leading Israel-based provider of AttenIX-TS™, an advanced cloud-based Time & Attendance software for workforce management. The purchase agreement with Ovdimnet will serve to broaden Priority's offering to global enterprise customers in various sectors, such as retail and professional services, and companies with complex organizational structures, and multi-branch operations.

Ovdimnet specializes in the development of advanced management and control software solutions to effectively plan and streamline processes for employee attendance, employment contracts, project monitoring, and budgeting. The only proactive Time & Attendance system for workforce management and optimization on the market today, AttenIX-TS™ is an advanced and highly-secure cloud-based system. With dynamic support of complex organizational structures, the system enables large organizations with many thousands of employees, to enjoy maximum system flexibility, while maintaining quality, transparency, and real-time management and control of their HR activities.

AttenIX-TS™ interfaces with internal data systems for automatic updates, and offers comprehensive planning with intuitive, user-friendly tools, archives digital forms and attachments, and a range of internal information systems to streamline HR activities and tasks. Designed to serve large, multi-branch organizations, AttenIX-TS™ standardizes operational processes, controls workforce budgets, sets work hour quotas and overtime, manages work schedules, reports time/manpower constraints, maintains employee/client contracts, and more. Today, Ovdimnet boasts an extensive customer base in Israel that includes hundreds of leading brands, such as IKEA, JFrog, McDonalds, Burger King, Taldor, iDigital, Israel's leading fuel stations and supermarket chains, and others.

The acquisition of Ovdimnet follows Priority Software's purchase of Israel-based Edea AMC in March 2021. This acquisition is in keeping with Priority's company strategy, and represents a significant step in enriching and expanding its product portfolio on a global scale.

"The acquisition of Ovdimnet's activities will significantly enhance our solutions offering for Priority customers that need to support complex and geographically dispersed organizational structures, and workforces," said Sagive Greenspan, CEO at Priority Software. "At Priority, we believe that every organization, no matter its size or scope, should be able to effectively manage and control their operations and manpower from any location, at any time. I am confident that Ovdimnet's advanced Time & Attendance management system, together with their skilled and experienced team of professionals, will bring tremendous added value to our enterprise and retail customers." Greenspan added, "This acquisition is another significant step in Priority's product development to further support our company's continuous growth and expansion."

Iris Eliezer, Co-Founder & CEO of Ovdimnet, said, "We are pleased to join Priority Software, and become an integral part of the Priority family. This acquisition is a testament of Priority's confidence in our technology, and Ovdimnet's capabilities to enhance and expand Priority's product offering to its customers around the world. Joining forces will undoubtedly help penetrate a new customer base, new markets, and facilitate growth in both our companies, while maintaining product quality, and continued high-level support and service to our existing customers."

Ovdimnet specializes in the development and provisioning of advanced management and control software solutions for employee attendance, employment contracts, and project monitoring. The company has rich and diverse experience in the areas of finance, information technologies, and management in both the private and public sectors. Ovdimnet's expertise and market know-how is reflected in its customer support and service, from the system specification phase (processes, job definitions, reporting & control procedures, and integration with other HR management systems), through the initial implementation phase, including employee training. This provides AttenIX-TS™ customers with a unique and highly-reliable and responsive system, allowing them to enjoy the benefits of a secure cloud environment. For more information, visit www.ovdimnet.priority-software.com.

Priority Software provides flexible, end-to-end business management solutions for organizations of all sizes in a wide range of industries, from a fully featured ERP platform serving multinational corporations, to small and growing businesses. Recognized by top industry analysts and professionals for its product innovation, Priority improves business efficiency and the customer experience, providing real-time access to business data and insights in the cloud, on premise, and on-the-go. With offices in the US, UK, Belgium, and Israel, and a global network of business partners, Priority enables 75,000 customers in 40 countries to manage and grow their business. For more information, visit www.priority-software.com.

