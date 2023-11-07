Priority Software Announces New Reseller Agreement with US-Based Retail Information Systems (RIS)

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Software, a leading global provider of cloud-based business management solutions, and Retail Information Systems (RIS) are joining forces to deliver retailers a unique all-in-one retail management solution for streamlining and overseeing their omnichannel operations.

Retail Information Systems (RIS), a leader in providing cutting-edge retail management solutions, signs a reseller agreement with Priority Software, which offers a premier business management platform that seamlessly brings together the capabilities of a comprehensive ERP system with retail and Point-of-sale (POS) management capabilities to provide a single enterprise retail management solution for forward-thinking retailers.

The agreement between the two companies allows RIS clients to leverage Priority's Retail Management solution as a strategic business advantage, assisting them in managing and streamlining operations across multiple stores and channels, delivering a unified experience across all channels through a single omnichannel commerce framework, and meeting their customers' ever-changing demands.

"Partnering with Priority Software allows us to empower retailers with a comprehensive retail management solution that truly aligns with the evolving demands of the industry. Together, we are committed to delivering innovation, efficiency, and a unified retail experience to our clients, helping them thrive in this dynamic retail landscape." Shared Mark Thompson, Director of Sales at Retail Information Systems

"We see tremendous growth in the North American retail market with opportunities for both mid-sized organizations and large corporations in need of a reliable solution to manage their retail operations," said Sagive Greenspan, CEO of Priority Software. "We believe that with RIS's deep industry knowledge, their track record in servicing retail companies, and Priority's unique solution, we can offer a new level of innovation to retail customers in the region."

Priority's Retail Management solution offers a centralized Retail ERP platform, seamlessly integrating Retail Head Office and ERP modules on a unified cloud SaaS-based platform, eliminating the need for multiple system integrations. This comprehensive solution boasts true omnichannel capabilities, providing an all-in-one mobile solution that encompasses both POS and back office functions. Key features include real-time inventory control, sophisticated replenishment automation, and a multi-layered pricing system. Additionally, it supports advanced CRM functions such as a robust customer loyalty management system, segmentation, and engagement features. To further enhance sales, the solution offers a comprehensive range of promotion types, gift cards, and other sales-boosting modules.

About Priority Software

Priority is a leading provider of scalable and agile cloud business management solutions for various industries and organizations of all sizes, from global enterprises to small and growing businesses. Recognized by top industry experts and analysts for its product innovation, Priority provides real-time access to business data and insights from any desktop or mobile device, enabling organizations to increase operational efficiency, improve the customer experience, identify new opportunities, and outpace the competition.

About Retail Information Systems (RIS)

Founded in 1995 in Houston, TX, Retail Information Systems (RIS) is a forward-thinking retail solutions provider. With over 25 years of experience, they offer software and hardware implementation, custom programming, project management, eCommerce design, integration, implementation services, and consulting for retail operations, from small specialty stores to large chain establishments.

SOURCE Priority Software