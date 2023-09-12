Priority Software Expands Retail Management Solutions Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition of Retailsoft

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Software has announced the acquisition of Retailsoft, a leading developer of innovative technology solutions that optimize retail business efficiency and enhance revenue growth. By incorporating Retailsoft's solutions, Priority will broaden its retail management offerings, delivering significant value to retailers. Moreover, Retailsoft's current clients will benefit from access to Priority's business management tools.

Retailsoft delivers a dynamic platform with operational modules tailored to each organization's unique needs. These modules include communication tools, work scheduling, objective setting, and real-time access to POS data across all locations. Such features empower businesses with trend analysis, monitoring, and strategy optimization, facilitating data-driven decisions, sales goal setting, and fostering competition among branches.

Furthermore, Retailsoft's platform ensures uninterrupted online communication among employees across different locations, effectively bridging communication gaps between retailers, their staff, and customers.

Retailsoft also introduces automation tools for effortless document distribution and decision-support solutions that pinpoint and address concerns in service and sales processes, enabling retailers to enhance their overall service and sales performance.

The Retailsoft acquisition marks Priority's sixth acquisition in just two and a half years. As Priority continues its growth trajectory, it proudly boasts an array of solutions, positioning the firm as a foremost global provider of business management tools.

Sagive Greenspan, Priority CEO, commented: " The acquisition of RetailSoft enhances our solution offerings for businesses in the retail sector, a strategic vertical for Priority that's experiencing rapid growth in both Israel and the USA. This merger will enable us to market a unique end-to-end solution, with technology sourced from one provider, encompassing an ERP system, Retail Management System (RMS), Point of Sale (POS), employee management, and, of course, the RetailSoft system. The synergy between the companies will generate unique value for retailers, stemming from the integration of these technological systems. Merging Priority's capabilities with our geographical reach and the strengths of the acquired company will expand our product offerings in the global market. This is another stride towards realizing our vision of continuing to lead the international organizational management systems market. Furthermore, Arik, Bar, and the rest of the team are exceptional individuals with a strong service orientation and outstanding product and technological skills. I am delighted they are joining our ranks."

Arik Kapon and Bar Miller, co-founders and CEOs of Retailsoft, stated, "The acquisition of Retailsoft by Priority will not only create additional value but also expand our solutions and services to clients. Furthermore, it will accelerate growth in both the local and global markets where Priority operates."

