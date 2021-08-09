Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced its second quarter 2021 financial results.

Highlights of Consolidated Results

Second Quarter 2021, Compared with Second Quarter 2020

The second quarter 2020 includes results of the RentPayment business sold to MRI Software in September 2020. Financial highlights of second quarter 2021 compared with second quarter 2020, are as follows (gross profit, gross profit margin, and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures1):

Revenue of $125.0 million increased 35.4% from $92.4 million .

increased 35.4% from . Gross profit of $35.2 million increased 17.4% from $30.0 million .

increased 17.4% from . Gross profit margin of 28.1% decreased from 32.4%.

Income from operations of $7.4 million increased 83.7% from $4.0 million , including non-recurring expenses of $1.8 million and $1.4 million in second quarter 2021 and 2020, respectively.

increased 83.7% from , including non-recurring expenses of and in second quarter 2021 and 2020, respectively. Loss before income taxes of $8.0 million includes $8.3 million of debt extinguishment and modification costs, and compares with a loss before income taxes of $7.4 million in second quarter 2020.

includes of debt extinguishment and modification costs, and compares with a loss before income taxes of in second quarter 2020. Diluted loss per share of $0.35 , which includes the impact of $8.3 million of debt extinguishment and modification costs and a $10.8 million non-controlling interest preferred unit redemption in second quarter 2021, compares with a diluted loss per share of $0.12 in second quarter 2020.

, which includes the impact of of debt extinguishment and modification costs and a non-controlling interest preferred unit redemption in second quarter 2021, compares with a diluted loss per share of in second quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA of $21.0 million increased 26.1% from $16.7 million .

increased 26.1% from . Total net leverage ratio of 3.43x at June 30, 2021 decreased from 5.44x at March 31, 2021 1.

The second quarter 2021 results compared with second quarter 2020 results, excluding the RentPayment business sold in September 2020 and non-recurring expenses from both quarters2,3, are as follows:

Revenue of $125.0 million increased 42.1% from $88.0 million .

increased 42.1% from . Gross profit of $35.2 million increased 35.0% from $26.1 million .

increased 35.0% from . Gross profit margin of 28.1% decreased from 29.6%.

Income from operations of $9.2 million increased 161.3% from $3.5 million .

increased 161.3% from . Adjusted EBITDA of $21.0 million increased 54.9% from $13.6 million .

"Our strong second quarter results reinforce the power of our payments platform and relentless focus on execution," said Tom Priore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Priority. "As we advance the full integration of Finxera's virtual banking capabilities in the coming quarter, we are poised to achieve our mission to be the premier partner for merchants and ISVs to collect, store, and send money."

The Company announced during first quarter 2021 that it entered into an agreement to acquire Finxera Holdings, Inc. ("Finxera"). That acquisition is expected to close in third quarter 2021. In second quarter 2021, Finxera generated revenue of $16.6 million, gross profit of $15.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million. On a pro forma basis4, including second quarter and first half results of Finxera, together with pro forma adjustments for June 2021 and April 2021 tuck-in reseller acquisitions, second quarter and first half 2021 financial results (excluding revenue and cost synergies) are as follows:

Revenue of $142.9 million in second quarter 2021, and $275.1 million in first half 2021.

in second quarter 2021, and in first half 2021. Gross profit of $51.7 million in second quarter 2021, and $104.6 million in first half 2021.

in second quarter 2021, and in first half 2021. Gross profit margin of 36.2% in second quarter 2021, and 38.0% million in first half 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million in second quarter 2021, and $67.9 million in first half 2021.

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations of Gross Profit, Gross Profit Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA to their most comparable GAAP measures, and the calculation of Total Net Leverage Ratio as of June 30, 2021 provided below for additional information.

(2) See "Results With and Without RentPayment" for a summary of the results for the three months ended June 30, 2020, excluding the actual results of the RentPayment business sold in September 2020.

(3) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the details of non-recurring expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

(4) See "Pro Forma Results" for a presentation of second quarter and first half 2021 results including the actual second quarter and first half 2021 results of Finxera and the April 2021 and June 2021 tuck-in acquisitions.

Revised Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance

The Company outperformed its plan for revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the six months ended June 30, 2021. As a result of stronger than expected organic growth and the impact of the second quarter 2021 tuck-in acquisitions, the Company has updated its outlook for full year 2021, before any further increases related to the anticipated acquisition of Finxera, as follows:

Revenue is forecast to range between $480 to $500 million , a growth of 22% to 28% above 2020 revenue of $392.3 million , excluding RentPayment.

to , a growth of 22% to 28% above 2020 revenue of , excluding RentPayment. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) is forecast to range between $82 to $86 million , a growth of 32% to 39% above 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $62.1 million , excluding RentPayment.

Conference Call

Priority's leadership will host a conference call on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its second quarter financial results and business developments. Participants can access the call by Phone: US/Canada: (877) 501-3161 or International: (786) 815-8443.

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kwi9t7p3 and will also be posted in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.PRTH.com.

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until August 12, 2021 at 1:30 pm Eastern Time. To listen to the audio replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and enter conference ID number 1214468. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.PRTH.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we regularly review to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures help to illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to our results of operations and comparability between current and prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP measures to establish and monitor operational goals. However, these non-GAAP measures are not superior to or a substitute for prominent measurements calculated in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the non-GAAP measures are meant to be a complement to understanding measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

The Company's non-GAAP gross profit metric represents revenues less costs of services. Gross profit margin is gross profit divided by revenues. We review these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our underlying profit trends. The reconciliation of gross profit to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:



(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Revenues $ 125,014

$ 92,356 Costs of Services 89,831

62,398 Gross Profit $ 35,183

$ 29,958







Gross Profit Margin 28.1%

32.4%



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are performance measures. EBITDA is earnings before interest, income tax, and depreciation and amortization expenses ("EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA begins with EBITDA but further excludes certain non-cash costs, such as stock-based compensation and the write-off of the carrying value of investments or other assets, as well as debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other expenses and income items considered non-recurring, such as acquisition integration expenses, certain professional fees, and litigation settlements. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, which is a liquidity measure used in determining our total net leverage ratio, is adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for items specified in the definition of consolidated adjusted EBITDA within our debt agreements, which include the pro-forma impact of acquisitions and dispositions and other specified adjustments. We review the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions.

We review the non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EBITDA to evaluate compliance with our total net leverage ratio at each measurement period. The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:



(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Net loss (GAAP) $ (9,477)

$ (7,858) Interest expense 7,285

11,668 Income tax expense 1,490

415 Depreciation and amortization 10,723

10,363 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 10,021

14,588 Non-cash stock-based compensation 856

688 Selling, general and administrative 1,834

1,385 Debt extinguishment and modification costs 8,322

— Other non-operating expense (17)

— Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 21,016

$ 16,661

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2021 and the calculation of the Total Net Leverage Ratio at June 30, 2021 are provided below:

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 76,885 Allowable Board fee add-back 1,723 Other adjustments (145) Pro-formal impact of acquisitions 16,900 RentPayment adjusted EBITDA (2,459) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 92,904



Consolidated Total Debt at June 30, 2021:

Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,000 Long-term debt, net of current portion 318,187 Unamortized discounts and costs 8,813

330,000 Less unrestricted cash (11,111) Consolidated Net Debt $ 318,889



Total Net Leverage Ratio 3.43x

Further detail of certain of these adjustments, and where these items are recorded in our consolidated statements of operations, is provided below:



Three Months Ended June 30,



(in thousands) 2021 2020

Segment









Selling, general and administrative expense:







Litigation settlement costs $ — $ 100

Integrated Partners Litigation settlement recoveries — (23)

Consumer Certain legal fees and expenses 1,587 348

Corporate Professional, accounting and consulting fees 237 121

Corporate Acquisition transition services — 839

Integrated Partners Acquisition transition services 10 —

Consumer

$ 1,834 $ 1,385













Salary and employee benefit expense:







Non-cash stock-based compensation $ 146 $ 114

Consumer Non-cash stock-based compensation 32 31

Commercial Non-cash stock-based compensation 678 543

Corporate

$ 856 $ 688















Other expenses, net:









Debt extinguishment and modification costs 8,322 $ —



Other non-operating expense (17) —





$ 8,305 $ —





Priority does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, stock-based compensation expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on the Company's future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about the Company's outlook.

Pro-Forma Results

On a pro forma basis, including second quarter results of Finxera, together with the June 2021 tuck-in reseller acquisition, second quarter 2021 financial results (excluding revenue and cost synergies) are as follows:



(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (a)

Priority

Finxera

Tuck-in

Acquisition

Pro Forma Revenues $ 125,014

$ 16,585

$ 1,309

$ 142,908













Gross Profit $ 35,183

$ 15,533

$ 1,030

$ 51,746 Gross Profit Margin 28.1%

93.7%

78.7%

36.2%













Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,016

$ 11,123

$ 672

$ 32,811















(a) Actual second quarter 2021 results of Priority, Finxera and the June 2021 tuck-in reseller acquisition.

































On a pro forma basis, including first half results of Finxera, together with the April 2021 and June 2021 tuck-in reseller acquisitions, first half 2021 financial results (excluding revenue and cost synergies) are as follows:



(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (a)

Priority

Finxera

Tuck-in

Acquisitions

Pro Forma Revenues $ 238,311

$ 33,353

$ 3,479

$ 275,143















Gross Profit $ 66,617

$ 31,180

$ 6,822

$ 104,619 Gross Profit Margin 28.0%

93.5%

196.1%

38.0%















Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,017

$ 22,817

$ 6,100

$ 67,934















(a) Actual first half 2021 results of Priority, Finxera and the April 2021 and June 2021 tuck-in reseller acquisitions.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, offering unique product and service capabilities to its merchant network and distribution partners. Priority's enterprise operates from a purpose-built business platform that includes tailored customer service offerings and bespoke technology development, allowing the Company to provide end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "future," "intends," "could," "estimate," "predict," "projects," "targeting," "potential" or "contingent," "guidance," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expected timing of the closing of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.'s ("Priority", "we", "our", or "us") merger with Finxera Holdings, Inc. ("Finxera") and our 2021 outlook and statements regarding our market and growth opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed, or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenues and financial operating results. Our actual results could differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those discussed or implied herein.

We caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our SEC filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.PRTH.com.

We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences we anticipate or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 REVENUES $ 125,014

$ 92,356

$ 238,311

$ 189,289















OPERATING EXPENSES:













Costs of services 89,831

62,398

171,694

128,762 Salary and employee benefits 10,351

9,556

19,899

19,685 Depreciation and amortization 10,723

10,363

19,793

20,635 Selling, general and administrative 6,704

6,008

14,993

12,617 Total operating expenses 117,609

88,325

226,379

181,699















Income from operations 7,405

4,031

11,932

7,590















OTHER EXPENSES:













Interest expense (7,285)

(11,668)

(16,453)

(21,983) Debt extinguishment and modification costs (8,322)

—

(8,322)

(376) Other income (expenses), net 215

194

(54)

224 Total other expenses, net (15,392)

(11,474)

(24,829)

(22,135)















Loss before income taxes (7,987)

(7,443)

(12,897)

(14,545)















Income tax expense (benefit) 1,490

415

(741)

(818) Net loss (9,477)

(7,858)

(12,156)

(13,727) Dividends attributable to senior preferred stockholders (3,911)

—

(3,911)

— Non-controlling interest preferred unit redemptions (10,777)

—

(10,777)

— Net loss attributable to common stockholders of PRTH $ (24,165)

$ (7,858)

$ (26,844)

$ (13,727)































Loss per common share:













Basic and diluted $ (0.35)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.39)

$ (0.20)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic and diluted 69,496

67,114

68,525

67,088

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) Unaudited





June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash $ 11,111

$ 9,241 Restricted cash 18,232

78,879 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 50,596

41,321 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,443

3,500 Current portion of notes receivable, net of allowance 230

2,190 Settlement assets 722

753 Total current assets 86,334

135,884







Notes receivable, less current portion 3,915

5,527 Property, equipment, and software, net 24,245

22,875 Goodwill 124,078

106,832 Intangible assets, net 145,836

98,057 Deferred income taxes, net 47,578

46,697 Other non-current assets 10,890

1,957 Total assets $ 442,876

$ 417,829







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 37,420

$ 29,821 Accrued residual commissions 28,201

23,824 Customer deposits and advance payments 4,269

2,883 Current portion of long-term debt 3,000

19,442 Settlement obligations 11,278

72,878 Total current liabilities 84,168

148,848







Long-term debt, net of current portion, discounts and debt issuance costs 318,187

357,873 Other non-current liabilities 8,333

9,672 Total long-term liabilities 326,520

367,545







Total liabilities 410,688

516,393







Senior preferred stock 133,762

—







Stockholders' deficit:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 70

68 Additional paid-in capital 14,913

5,769 Treasury stock, at cost (2,388)

(2,388) Accumulated deficit (114,169)

(102,013) Total stockholders' deficit (101,574)

(98,564)







Total liabilities, senior preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 442,876

$ 417,829

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (12,156)

$ (13,727) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of assets 19,793

20,635 Equity-classified and liability-classified stock-based compensation 1,414

1,026 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 1,158

1,116 Write off of deferred loan costs and discount 3,006

— Deferred income tax benefit (3,446)

(3,569) Change in allowance for deferred tax assets 2,565

2,642 Payment-in-kind interest 2,512

3,415 Other non-cash items, net (39)

206 Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (9,115)

974 Settlement assets and obligations, net (61,570)

1,584 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,626)

851 Notes receivable 198

(888) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 10,490

(1,845) Customer deposits and advance payments 1,385

(2,046) Other assets and liabilities, net 307

(552) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (45,124)

9,822







Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition of business (34,507)

— Additions to property, equipment, and software (5,222)

(4,249) Acquisitions of intangible assets (43,353)

(3,286) Net cash used in investing activities (83,082)

(7,535)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue discount 293,619

— Debt issuance and modification costs paid (7,597)

(2,749) Repayments of long-term debt (384,552)

(2,003) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 30,000

7,000 Repayments under revolving credit facility —

(4,000) Proceeds from issuance of senior preferred equity 150,000

— Senior preferred equity issuance fees and costs (10,472)

— Dividends paid to senior preferred stockholders (1,575)

— Redemptions of non-controlling interests of subsidiary (815)

— Proceeds from exercise of stock options 821

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 69,429

(1,752)







Net change in cash and restricted cash:





Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash (58,777)

535 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 88,120

50,465 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 29,343

$ 51,000

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. Reportable Segments' Results Unaudited (in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Consumer Payments:















Revenue

$ 119,625

$ 81,707

$ 228,018

$ 167,738 Operating expenses

105,177

74,437

200,207

153,316 Income from operations

$ 14,448

$ 7,270

$ 27,811

$ 14,422 Operating margin

12.1%

8.9%

12.2%

8.6% Depreciation and amortization

$ 10,297

$ 8,657

$ 18,876

$ 17,240

















Key indicators:















Merchant bankcard processing dollar value

$ 13,875,957

$ 9,010,908

$ 25,747,896

$ 19,397,656 Merchant bankcard transaction volume

150,598

92,842

278,086

212,273

















Commercial Payments:















Revenue

$ 4,041

$ 5,654

$ 7,541

$ 12,022 Operating expenses

4,020

5,179

7,929

10,783 Income (loss) from operations

$ 21

$ 475

$ (388)

$ 1,239 Operating margin

0.5%

8.4%

(5.1)%

10.3% Depreciation and amortization

$ 73

$ 78

$ 147

$ 154

















Key indicators:















Merchant bankcard processing dollar value

$ 75,070

$ 64,247

$ 138,518

$ 136,925 Merchant bankcard transaction volume

47

21

86

46

















Integrated Partners:















Revenue

$ 1,348

$ 4,995

$ 2,752

$ 9,529 Operating expenses

1,183

4,150

2,495

8,316 Income from operations

$ 165

$ 845

$ 257

$ 1,213 Operating margin

12.2%

16.9%

9.3%

12.7% Depreciation and amortization

$ 76

$ 1,334

$ 205

$ 2,645

















Key indicators:















Merchant bankcard processing dollar value

$ 13,051

$ 122,089

$ 24,424

$ 246,607 Merchant bankcard transaction volume

136

388

231

836

















Income from operations of reportable segments

$ 14,634

$ 8,590

$ 27,680

$ 16,874 Less: Corporate expense

(7,229)

(4,559)

(15,748)

(9,284) Consolidated income from operations

$ 7,405

$ 4,031

$ 11,932

$ 7,590 Corporate depreciation and amortization

$ 277

$ 294

$ 565

$ 596

















Key indicators:















Merchant bankcard processing dollar value

$ 13,964,078

$ 9,197,244

$ 25,910,838

$ 19,781,188 Merchant bankcard transaction volume

150,781

93,251

278,403

213,155



































PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. Results With and Without RentPayment Unaudited

(in thousands)

Second Quarter 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Consolidated

RentPayment

Excl

RentPayment

Consolidated

RentPayment

Excl

RentPayment























Revenues $ 92,356

$ 4,391

$ 87,965

$ 189,289

$ 8,235

$ 181,054























Operating Expenses:





















Costs of services 62,398

498

61,900

128,762

872

127,890 Salary and employee benefits 9,556

507

9,049

19,685

1,046

18,639 Depreciation and amortization 10,363

1,214

9,149

20,635

2,430

18,205 Selling, general and administrative 6,008

1,231

4,777

12,617

2,390

10,227 Total operating expenses 88,325

3,450

84,875

181,699

6,738

174,961























Income from operations $ 4,031

$ 941

$ 3,090

$ 7,590

$ 1,497

$ 6,093























Depreciation and amortization 10,363

1,214

9,149

20,635

2,430

18,205 Other income, net 194

—

194

435

—

435 Non-cash stock-based compensation 688

—

688

1,026

—

1,026 Legal and professional fees 469

—

469

965

—

965 Legal settlements 77

100

(23)

79

100

(21) Acquisition integration services 839

839

—

1,735

1,735

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,661

$ 3,094

$ 13,567

$ 32,465

$ 5,762

$ 26,703

SOURCE Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.