Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Partners with Wix to Bolster Payments Infrastructure Platform with a Comprehensive Online Presence

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority"), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store, and send money, and Wix (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced the Priority MX Gateway will be integrated into the Wix platform.

Merchants using Priority's payment infrastructure will be able to leverage the Wix platform to create and manage a fully customizable and comprehensive online presence. They can also leverage the Wix eCommerce platform to grow their revenues and manage key online workflows such as invoicing, subscription solutions, and the integrated Priority MX Gateway for payments. As part of the partnership, Priority's MX Connect, a single system of record that provides frictionless merchant onboarding, client services, automation and detailed reporting capabilities, will be available to all U.S.-based Wix users.

"As we continue to build momentum towards fulfilling our mission as the payments powerhouse, the partnership with Wix will deliver our merchants and reselling partners solutions to help them reach new and existing customers and drive revenue," said Tom Priore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Priority. "Our collaboration with Wix brings together two companies of similar mindsets, both laser-focused on the SMB community across all client verticals and serving merchant needs in real time. These businesses need a payments partner, not just a processor and we help them accelerate cashflow. Wix is a critical front-end of this revenue funnel to drive results for the business. That's why this partnership is so impactful for today's business owners and why we are so excited to bring it to our customers."

"We are a user-first company and always want to listen to the needs of our customers. This partnership with Priority brings together a solution that businesses need and combines our ability to create an online presence with exceptional payment processing services," said Yaniv Vakrat, Chief Business Officer at Wix. "Just as Priority is a leader in merchant services for U.S. business owners, Wix is the technology layer for creating and growing a digital presence and multi-channel commerce; this alliance is proof that catering to our users is in our DNA."

Priority facilitates payments for more than 250,000 merchants. All of Priority's independent sales organizations ("ISOs"), financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors will have access to the Wix solution.

Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value, payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support.

