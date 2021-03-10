Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference on March 15, 2021

In Advance of the Scheduled Release of Financial Results on March 16, 2021, Unaudited 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Financial Guidance are Being Disclosed

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, today announced that it is participating in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference on March 15, 2021.  Priority's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Priore and other company representatives will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Priority, please contact your Roth representative. A copy of the investor presentation will be available on our website on March 15, 2021. In these meetings, the Company may be discussing the following unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and financial guidance for 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Unaudited Results
Financial highlights of the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, are as follows:

  • Revenue of $106.1 million increased 8.1% from $98.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) of $18.2 million increased 12.7% from $16.2 million.

The fourth quarter of 2019 includes the results of the RentPayment business sold to MRI Software ("MRI") in September 2020.  The fourth quarter of 2020 results compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding the RentPayment business, are as follows:

  • Revenue increased 12.3% from $94.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) increased 35.2% from $13.6 million.

Full Year 2020 Unaudited Results
Financial highlights of the full year 2020 compared with the full year 2019, are as follows:

  • Revenue of $404.3 million increased 8.7% from $371.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) of $70.3 million increased 19.4% from $58.9 million.

The consolidated results include the results of the RentPayment business from March 1, 2019 through September 22, 2020.  The results for full year 2020 compared with the results for full year 2019, excluding the RentPayment business, are as follows:

  • Revenue of $392.3 million increased 8.9% from $360.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) of $62.1 million increased 25.0% from $49.7 million.

Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance
The Company expects the full year 2021 results, before any increases related to its anticipated acquisition of Finxera Holdings, Inc., to include:

  • Revenue in a range between $450 to $470 million, a growth of 15% to 20% above 2020 revenue of $392.3 million, excluding RentPayment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) in a range between $76 to $80 million, a growth of 22% to 29% above 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $62.1 million, excluding RentPayment.

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to their most comparable GAAP measures provided within the attached financial schedules.

Results With and Without RentPayment

Summary reconciliations of actual financial results for each quarter and full year 2020 (unaudited) and 2019 with actual results excluding the RentPayment business sold in September 2020 are included within the attached financial schedules.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we regularly review to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures help to illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to our results of operations and comparability between current and prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP measures to establish and monitor operational goals. However, these non-GAAP measures are not superior to or a substitute for prominent measurements calculated in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the non-GAAP measures are meant to be a complement to understanding measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are performance measures. EBITDA is earnings before interest, income tax, and depreciation and amortization expenses ("EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA begins with EBITDA but further excludes certain non-cash costs, such as stock-based compensation and the write-off of the carrying value of investments or other assets, as well as debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other expenses and income items considered non-recurring, such as acquisition integration expenses, certain professional fees, and litigation settlements.  Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, which is a liquidity measure used in determining our total net leverage ratio, is adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for items specified in the definition of consolidated adjusted EBITDA within our debt agreements, which include the pro-forma impact of acquisitions and dispositions and other specified adjustments. We review the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We review the non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EBITDA to evaluate compliance with our total net leverage ratio at each measurement period.

The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided within the attached financial schedules.

Priority does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, stock-based compensation expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on the Company's future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about the Company's outlook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "future," "intends," "could," "estimate," "predict," "projects," "targeting," "potential" or "contingent," "guidance," "anticipates," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2021 outlook.  Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed, or implied by such forward-looking statements.   These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenues and financial operating results.  Our actual results could differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those discussed or implied herein.

We caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020 and November 13, 2020, respectively. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.PRTH.com.

We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences we anticipate or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited 

























(in thousands)

(in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

Consolidated

RentPayment

Excl RentPayment

Consolidated

RentPayment

Excl RentPayment












Revenues

$

404,342

$

12,042

$

392,300

$

371,854

$

11,694

$

360,160












Operating Expenses:










Costs of services

277,374

1,362

276,012

252,569

1,166

251,403

Salary and employee benefits

39,507

1,649

37,858

42,214

882

41,332

Depreciation and amortization

40,775

3,668

37,107

39,092

4,031

35,061

Selling, general and administrative

25,825

3,538

22,287

30,795

3,340

27,455

Total operating expenses

383,481

10,217

373,264

364,670

9,419

355,251












Income from operations

20,861

1,825

19,036

7,184

2,275

4,909












Depreciation and amortization

40,775

3,668

37,107

39,092

4,031

35,061

Other income, net

807



807

710



710

Net income attributable to NCIs

(250)



(250)






Non-cash stock-based compensation

2,430



2,430

3,652



3,652

Legal and professional fees

1,941



1,941

6,353



6,353

Legal settlements

(719)

100

(819)

(377)



(377)

Acquisition integration services

2,628

2,628



2,910

2,910


Intangible carrying value adjustment

1,753



1,753






Change in FV of contingent consideration

(360)



(360)

(620)



(620)

Write-down of note receivable

467



467


















Adjusted EBITDA

$

70,333

$

8,221

$

62,112

$

58,904

$

9,216

$

49,688

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited 









(in thousands)

(in thousands)

Fourth Quarter 2020

Fourth Quarter 2019

Consolidated

RentPayment (1)

Excl RentPayment

Consolidated

RentPayment

Excl RentPayment












Revenues

$

106,091

$

(76)

$

106,167

$

98,183

$

3,636

$

94,547












Operating Expenses:










Costs of services

73,641

(7)

73,648

66,742

362

66,380

Salary and employee benefits

9,812

23

9,789

10,291

441

9,850

Depreciation and amortization

9,889



9,889

10,329

1,208

9,121

Selling, general and administrative

6,520

(113)

6,633

9,764

1,935

7,829

Total operating expenses

99,862

(97)

99,959

97,126

3,946

93,180












Income (loss) from operations

6,229

21

6,208

1,057

(310)

1,367












Depreciation and amortization

9,889



9,889

10,329

1,208

9,121

Other income, net

182



182

187



187

Net income attributable to NCIs

(50)



(50)






Non-cash stock-based compensation

803



803

298



298

Legal and professional fees

416



416

3,173



3,173

Legal settlements

3



3

34



34

Acquisition integration services

(119)

(119)



1,723

1,723


Intangible carrying value adjustment

773



773






Change in FV of contingent consideration

(360)



(360)

(620)



(620)

Write-down of note receivable

467



467


















Adjusted EBITDA

$

18,233

$

(98)

$

18,331

$

16,181

$

2,621

$

13,560


(1)

RentPayment activity in the fourth quarter of 2020 relates to finalization of pre-sale operations.

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited 

























(in thousands)

(in thousands)

Third Quarter 2020

Third Quarter 2019

Consolidated

RentPayment

Excl RentPayment

Consolidated

RentPayment

Excl RentPayment












Revenues

$

108,962

$

3,883

$

105,079

$

93,883

$

3,652

$

90,231












Operating Expenses:










Costs of services

74,971

497

74,474

63,718

342

63,376

Salary and employee benefits

10,010

580

9,430

10,668

395

10,273

Depreciation and amortization

10,251

1,238

9,013

10,077

1,206

8,871

Selling, general and administrative

6,688

1,261

5,427

6,695

592

6,103

Total operating expenses

101,920

3,576

98,344

91,158

2,535

88,623












Income from operations

7,042

307

6,735

2,725

1,117

1,608












Depreciation and amortization

10,251

1,238

9,013

10,077

1,206

8,871

Other income, net

190



190

158



158

Net income attributable to NCIs

(200)



(200)






Non-cash stock-based compensation

601



601

1,171



1,171

Legal and professional fees

560



560

853



853

Legal settlements

(801)



(801)

(100)



(100)

Acquisition integration services

1,012

1,012



441

441


Intangible carrying value adjustment

980



980


















Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,635

$

2,557

$

17,078

$

15,325

$

2,764

$

12,561

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited 





(in thousands)

(in thousands)

Second Quarter 2020

Second Quarter 2019

Consolidated

RentPayment

Excl RentPayment

Consolidated

RentPayment

Excl RentPayment












Revenues

$

92,356

$

4,391

$

87,965

$

92,142

$

3,336

$

88,806












Operating Expenses:










Costs of services

62,398

498

61,900

62,003

351

61,652

Salary and employee benefits

9,556

507

9,049

10,356

45

10,311

Depreciation and amortization

10,363

1,214

9,149

9,761

1,152

8,609

Selling, general and administrative

6,008

1,231

4,777

7,586

798

6,788

Total operating expenses

88,325

3,450

84,875

89,706

2,346

87,360












Income from operations

4,031

941

3,090

2,436

990

1,446












Depreciation and amortization

10,363

1,214

9,149

9,761

1,152

8,609

Other income, net

194



194

138



138

Non-cash stock-based compensation

688



688

1,023



1,023

Legal and professional fees

469



469

1,141



1,141

Legal settlements

77

100

(23)

(311)



(311)

Acquisition integration services

839

839



747

747














Adjusted EBITDA

$

16,661

$

3,094

$

13,567

$

14,935

$

2,889

$

12,046

PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited 





(in thousands)

(in thousands)

First Quarter 2020

First Quarter 2019

Consolidated

RentPayment

Excl RentPayment

Consolidated

RentPayment

Excl RentPayment












Revenues

$

96,933

$

3,844

$

93,089

$

87,646

$

1,070

$

86,576












Operating Expenses:










Costs of services

66,364

374

65,990

60,106

111

59,995

Salary and employee benefits

10,129

539

9,590

10,899

1

10,898

Depreciation and amortization

10,272

1,216

9,056

8,925

465

8,460

Selling, general and administrative

6,609

1,159

5,450

6,750

15

6,735

Total operating expenses

93,374

3,288

90,086

86,680

592

86,088












Income from operations

3,559

556

3,003

966

478

488












Depreciation and amortization

10,272

1,216

9,056

8,925

465

8,460

Other income, net

241



241

227



227

Non-cash stock-based compensation

338



338

1,160



1,160

Legal and professional fees

496



496

1,185



1,185

Legal settlements

2



2






Acquisition integration services

896

896




















Adjusted EBITDA

$

15,804

$

2,668

$

13,136

$

12,463

$

943

$

11,520

