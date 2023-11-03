ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Tire has earned a placement on Newsweek's 2024 ranking of America's Best Online Shops . The company, which is an online tire retailer made the list at #26 in the Sport, Outdoor, & Motor Industry's "Car, Motorcycle, & Boat" Category. This is the first time Priority Tire has appeared on the influential list Newsweek and Statista meticulously create yearly.

Priority Tire has earned a placement on Newsweek's 2024 ranking of America's Best Online Shops

This distinguished award was given to Priority Tire by Newsweek and Statista. Statista is the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Working together with Newsweek, they have worked painstakingly to create a comprehensive list of America's Best Online Shops. The list was ranked by using 46 objective and subjective criteria.

Priority Tire, one of only four retailers on the list strictly dealing with the sale of various tires, was ranked #26. The tire retailer, which was established in 2018, strives to provide a problem-free tire purchasing experience. With thousands of tires to choose from, a dedicated customer service team, and multiple financing options, the company is quickly becoming one of the bigger trustworthy US-based tire retailers.

The tire shop has received this placement based on the number of American visitors the website had and its revenue in 2022. After this process, dedicated survey participants evaluated 6,000 online shops in the categories of Trust & Security, Structure & Usability, Payment, Purchase & Delivery, Service & Communication, Technical Details, Likelihood of Purchase, and Traffic Growth. The top 1,000 online shops from 8 industries and 39 categories have gained placement on America's Best Online Shops list, with Priority Tire being one of them.

About Priority Tire:

Priority Tire is an online tire retailer that was established in 2018. The company officially launched from Allentown, Pennsylvania, but since has acquired two more warehouses in Coppell, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida. Priority Tire deals with the sale and distribution of versatile tire types on the US tire market. Apart from the everyday categories of passenger, SUV, and light truck tires, specialty tires can also be found on the Priority Tire website. Visit www.prioritytire.com for more information.

Contact:

Anna Fodor

610-776-9433

[email protected]

SOURCE Priority Tire