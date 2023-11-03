Priority Tire has Earned a Placement on Newsweek's 2024 Ranking of America's Best Online Shops

News provided by

Priority Tire

03 Nov, 2023, 08:38 ET

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Tire has earned a placement on Newsweek's 2024 ranking of America's Best Online Shops. The company, which is an online tire retailer made the list at #26 in the Sport, Outdoor, & Motor Industry's "Car, Motorcycle, & Boat" Category. This is the first time Priority Tire has appeared on the influential list Newsweek and Statista meticulously create yearly.

Continue Reading
Priority Tire has earned a placement on Newsweek's 2024 ranking of America's Best Online Shops
Priority Tire has earned a placement on Newsweek's 2024 ranking of America's Best Online Shops

This distinguished award was given to Priority Tire by Newsweek and Statista. Statista is the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Working together with Newsweek, they have worked painstakingly to create a comprehensive list of America's Best Online Shops. The list was ranked by using 46 objective and subjective criteria.

Priority Tire, one of only four retailers on the list strictly dealing with the sale of various tires, was ranked #26. The tire retailer, which was established in 2018, strives to provide a problem-free tire purchasing experience. With thousands of tires to choose from, a dedicated customer service team, and multiple financing options, the company is quickly becoming one of the bigger trustworthy US-based tire retailers.

The tire shop has received this placement based on the number of American visitors the website had and its revenue in 2022. After this process, dedicated survey participants evaluated 6,000 online shops in the categories of Trust & Security, Structure & Usability, Payment, Purchase & Delivery, Service & Communication, Technical Details, Likelihood of Purchase, and Traffic Growth. The top 1,000 online shops from 8 industries and 39 categories have gained placement on America's Best Online Shops list, with Priority Tire being one of them.

About Priority Tire:
Priority Tire is an online tire retailer that was established in 2018. The company officially launched from Allentown, Pennsylvania, but since has acquired two more warehouses in Coppell, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida. Priority Tire deals with the sale and distribution of versatile tire types on the US tire market. Apart from the everyday categories of passenger, SUV, and light truck tires, specialty tires can also be found on the Priority Tire website. Visit www.prioritytire.com for more information.

Contact:
Anna Fodor
610-776-9433
[email protected]

SOURCE Priority Tire

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.