Priority Tire Ranks Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Tire earned a ranking on Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The influential ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful brands among the economy's independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Priority Tire We Made the List

The companies that had made the Inc. 5000 list were ranked according to the percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent (i.e. not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2023.

Priority Tire is a tire retailer with headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, established over 20 years ago to provide good-quality tires at the best prices available online. With its three-year revenue growth, the company greatly contributed to the economic upswing of the nation, despite the financial hardships everyone faced over the past three years.

Priority Tire's mission is to transform the tire shopping experience by providing the smoothest, easiest and fastest order-, delivery- and installation-flow to their customers.

Companies like Priority Tire that gained recognition from Inc. Magazine have all shown a rapid rate of growth in their respective industries while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

As of August 13, 2024, the complete results of the 2024 Inc. 5000 can be found at inc.com/inc5000. The list also showcases company profiles and an interactive database that can sort the brands based on industry, metro area, and other criteria.

Priority Tire is an online tire retailer that was established in 2004. The company originally started its operations in Pennsylvania, then moved its headquarters to Jacksonville, Florida and acquired seven warehouses across the country to provide flawless tire-shopping experience in the United States. Apart from the common passenger, SUV, and light truck tires, Priority Tire also provides tires for EV cars and specialty commercial and agricultural vehicles. Please visit the Priority Tire website at www.prioritytire.com for more information.

