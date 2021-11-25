Priothera Appoints Elisabeth Kueenburg M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priothera Ltd, a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of its S1P receptor modulator compound, mocravimod, announces the appointment of Elisabeth Kueenburg, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Kueenburg will lead the advancement of mocravimod into Phase 2b/3 clinical trials as a potential treatment for patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) receiving hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), and expansion of Priothera's pipeline.

"The breadth of knowledge Elisabeth has gained working at Celgene, alongside her extensive clinical experience, makes her a crucial addition to our team," said Florent Gros, Co-Founder and CEO of Priothera. "We are delighted to welcome Elisabeth during this exciting time as we look to progress mocravimod, into a Phase 2b/3 study as a potential treatment for patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia receiving hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The study is expected to begin in 2022."

"I am pleased to join Priothera at such an important stage of its development," said Dr. Kueenburg. "Mocravimod has the potential to address the significant unmet need of AML patients undergoing HSCT. I look forward to guiding mocravimod and future programs into the clinic and making an important contribution to Priothera's future success."

Dr. Kueenburg brings significant drug development and medical affairs experience from her years at Celgene where she most recently served as Clinical Development Lead. At Celgene she developed deep clinical development and medical affairs expertise, providing strategic insight and overseeing the coordination of multiple clinical trials, in the area of hematology and specifically in multiple myeloma. Furthermore, Dr. Kueenburg has supported the successful global launch of Celgene's Revlimid.

Prior to her numerous roles at Celgene, Dr. Kueenburg spent more than 15 years in clinical practice and academic research specializing in oncology and hematology.

Dr. Kueenburg gained her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Vienna in Austria.

About Priothera

Priothera is leading the way in developing orally applied sphingosine 1 phosphate (S1P) receptor modulators for hematological malignancies. S1P receptor modulators are known to largely reduce egress of T cells from lymphatic tissues and not being immunosuppressants, thereby allowing for inhibition of graft-versus-host-disease (GvHD) while enhancing graft-versus-leukemia benefits in patients receiving HSCT.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Priothera was founded in 2020 by an experienced team of drug development and biotech experts.

Founding investors are Fountain Healthcare Partners (Dublin, Ireland), funds managed by Tekla Capital Management, LLC (Boston, Massachusetts), HealthCap (Stockholm, Sweden) and EarlyBird Venture Capital (Berlin, Germany).

For more information please visit: www.Priothera.com

